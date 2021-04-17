Sports Results

Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 2

TWIN FALLS – Otho Savage got the win for Twin Falls surrendering two runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out one. Savage was also 2-for-4 at the plate, Tyler Horner 3-for-4 including a double and triple with four RBIs and Tai Walker 2-for 3.

Chipper Garrett-Lagrone started the game for the Riverhawks and allowed six hits and four runs over four innings, striking out three. Cole Rosas and Rennick Moore entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and one-third innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively. Garrett-Lagrone was 3-for-3 with a double for Canyon Ridge. Twin Falls is 16-6 overall and 9-2 tied with Minico for first place in the Great Basin Conference.

Gooding 15, Glenns Ferry 4 Game 1

Gooding 16, Glenns Ferry 2 Game 2

GLENNS FERRY – Tristen Schroeder drove in four runs on three hits to lead Gooding past Glenns Ferry in game one. Schroeder drove in runs on a double in the first, a double in the second, and a single in the fourth. After the Senators scored three runs in the top of the first, the Pilots posted four in the bottom of the inning to take their only lead in the game.