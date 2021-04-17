Sports Results

Saturday, April 17
BaseballWeiser 9, Buhl 1 Game 1
Weiser 7, Buhl 2 Game 2
WEISER – In game one, Weiser held a 2-1 lead into the third inning and tacked on six runs in the home half of the third in the win. The Wolverines outhit the Indians, 10-4. Kade Orr took the loss for Buhl pitching three innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits. Georg Rill came in for three innings in relief. Wyatt Anderson, Chance Bennett, Gabe Mahannah and Ethan Roland each had a hit for Buhl.
In game two, Weiser had a 6-0 lead after five innings and Buhl scored its two runs in the sixth inning. Weiser finished with seven runs, 12 hits and three errors. Buhl scored two runs on three hits and one error. Roland took the loss for Buhl surrendering five runs on seven hits over three and a third innings, striking out three and walking one. Bennett, Mahannaha and Orr had hits.
Minico 5, Burley 1
BURLEY—Dax Sayer was the winning pitcher for Minico pitching six innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven and walking zero. Treyson Fletcher threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Slayder Watterson took the loss for Bobcats.
Watterson lasted six and a third innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out four. Jace Robinson came in relief. Minico totaled seven hits in the game and Burley had six. Spencer Bingham and Tazyn Twiss were both 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Spartans. Josiah Robins, Austin Cranney, Bronson Brookings, Payton Beck, Clayton Douglas, and Robinson each managed one hit for the Bobcats.
Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 2
TWIN FALLS – Otho Savage got the win for Twin Falls surrendering two runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out one. Savage was also 2-for-4 at the plate, Tyler Horner 3-for-4 including a double and triple with four RBIs and Tai Walker 2-for 3.
Chipper Garrett-Lagrone started the game for the Riverhawks and allowed six hits and four runs over four innings, striking out three. Cole Rosas and Rennick Moore entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and one-third innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively. Garrett-Lagrone was 3-for-3 with a double for Canyon Ridge. Twin Falls is 16-6 overall and 9-2 tied with Minico for first place in the Great Basin Conference.
Gooding 15, Glenns Ferry 4 Game 1
Gooding 16, Glenns Ferry 2 Game 2
GLENNS FERRY – Tristen Schroeder drove in four runs on three hits to lead Gooding past Glenns Ferry in game one. Schroeder drove in runs on a double in the first, a double in the second, and a single in the fourth. After the Senators scored three runs in the top of the first, the Pilots posted four in the bottom of the inning to take their only lead in the game.
Wick Church was on the mound for Gooding and gave up four runs on six hits over five innings, striking out six. Wyatt Castegneto started on the mound for Glenns Ferry and allowed eight hits and 12 runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out six. Taren Cook threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Gooding finished with 12 hits led by Schroeder 3-for-4, Chase Patterson 3-for-3, Kurtis Adkinson 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Brooks Norby 2-for-4. Parker Martinez, Cook, Nick Hernandez, Landon Mills, and Castegneto each had a hit for the Pilots.
Gavin Martin had four hits for the Senators in the game two win over the Pilots. Gooding got off to a fast start with 11 runs in the first inning. Brooks Norby got the win for Gooding going three innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out four. Gonzales threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Deleon took the loss for Glenns Ferry surrendering 16 runs on 11 hits over four innings, striking out two.
The Senators finished with 11 hits and the Pilots had three. Martin led Gooding at the plate, going 4-for-4 with one RBI, Tristin Schroeder 2-for-2 including a double with three RBIs, and Cade Page 2-for-4 with one RBI. For Glenns Ferry, Wyatt Castegneto was 1-for-2 with a RBI, Taren Cook 1-for-2 and Chase Stewart, 1-for-2.
SoftballWeiser 18, Buhl 8
Weiser 18, Buhl 11
Idaho Falls 6, Minico 0
Bear Lake 16, Wendell 3
MALAD—Ana Scott went 1-for-2 with a double and RBI and Rylie Scheer was 1-for-2 with one RBI in the Trojans loss to the Bears. Madison Tipton pitched two innings and Jordyn Young worked two innings and gave up three hits.
Wendell 14, Soda Springs 11
MALAD—Ainsley Clark was 3-for-3 with a RBI, Young was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI, Ayla Geer 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Rylie Scheer 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the win over Madison Tipton pitched five innings and gave up seven hits.
Idaho Falls 9, Twin Falls 3
TWIN FALLS – Idaho Falls finished with nine runs on eight hits in the win and Twin Falls had three runs on six hits with three errors. Sydney McMurdie took the loss for the Bruins going four plus innings allowing four runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Kindal Holcomb followed and in two plus innings, surrendered five runs on five hits with one strikeout and three walks. McMurdie led the Bruins at the plate going 2-for-3 with one RBI. Aubrey Fuchs was 2-for-3 and Sydney Jund had a triple and two RBIs.