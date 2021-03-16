Sports Results

Tuesday, March 16
Baseball
Preston 7, Burley 3 Game 1; Preston 24, Burley 12 Game 2: BURLEY — In game one, the Bobcats scored one run in the second and led until Preston put up three runs in the fifth to take the 3-1 lead. Burley added one run in the bottom of the fifth but the Indians added four runs in the top of the seventh for the win. There were only six hits in the game; Preston had four and Burley only two. Slayder Watterson started for Burley and lasted three and two-thirds innings allowing no hits and no runs with 10 strikeouts. Jace Robertson and Payton Beck entered the game in relief. Watterson had a double and one RBI and Landon Noble had the other hit.
In game two, both teams put up lots of runs with lots of hits. Both teams scored three runs in the first inning. Preston scored 24 runs on 21 hits and three errors. Burley had 12 runs on 12 hits and six errors. At the plate for Burley, Watterson finished 2-for-2, Jace Robinson 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Noble 3-for-4 and Beck 2-for-3.
Bronson Brookins started for Burley and pitched two innings allowing nine hits and nine runs followed by Dominic Lemos, Austin Cranney, Noble and Beck.
Twin Falls 7, Jerome 0 Game 1; Twin Falls 11, Jerome 0 Game 2: JEROME — Runs were hard to find for Jerome in the home loss to Twin Falls in game one. Otho Savage recorded the shutout for the Bruins giving up three hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Dalan Thompson started for Jerome and went four and two-thirds innings allowing four runs on one hit and four runs with six strikeouts. Twin Falls had eight hits and Jerome three. Jace Mahike, Luke Moon, Koiya Martinez, Ayden Coats and Luke Spitznagel each had one hit for the Bruins. Johnny Ramsey, Colton Elison and JW James had hits for the Tigers.
In game two, Luke Moon allowed zero runs on one run for Jerome in the Twin Falls win in game 2. Twin Falls finished with 11 runs on 10 hits and no errors. At the plate for the Bruins, Tai Walker was 2-for-4 with a double, Wyatt Solosabal was 2-for-3, Savage 2-for-4 and Koiya Martinez had a double and two RBIs. Colton elison had the lone Jerome hit.
Softball
Buhl 8, Declo 3
DECLO — Buhl scored single runs in the second and third innings and added two in the fourth to take the lead, 4-0. Declo had two runs in the bottom of the fifth and the Indians added two runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The Hornets added a single run in the bottom of the seventh in the loss to the Indians. Buhl out hit Declo, 13-11. Trinity Tvrdy started for Buhl and gave up eleven hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and one walk. Macie Larsen was on the mound for Declo. Larsen gave up 13 hits and eight runs with three strikeouts, six walks and gave up a homerun to Aubrey Mahannah. Tvrdy finished 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Mahannah was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Kindra Azevedo had two doubles with one RBI, Kya Busmann had two hits and Jamie Zimmers had two RBIs. For Declo, Kloie Ottley was 2-for-4, Katie Bott 3-for-4, Katelynn Koyle 3-for-4 with a double and triple and Bailee Burton was 2-for-3.
Mountain Home 6, Canyon Ridge 0 Game 1
Mountain Home 24, Canyon Ridge 12 Game 2
TWIN FALLS — Neither Mountain Home or Canyon Ridge put a run on the board through five innings in game one. The Tigers added one run in the six and five in the seventh for the win over the Riverhawks. Avery Berry led Mountain Home with three hits and two RBIs. Aillianna Tibbets was 2-for-3 and Aryah Castillo was 2-for-4 for Canyon Ridge. Regan McDaniel was the winning pitcher pitching the shutout and allowing eight hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Bailey Silger took the loss yielding six hits, six runs with eight strikeouts and nine walks.
Both the Tigers and Riverhawks had big first innings in game two, with Mountain Home scoring six runs and Canyon Ridge eight. For the game, the Tigers scored 24 runs on 20 hits and five errors. Canyon Ridge had 12 runs on three hits and six errors. Kylee Cook started for the Tigers and allowed one hit and five runs with three walks in one-third inning. Lexus Amundson, Reece Floyd and McDaniel followed. For Canyon Ridge, Silger pitched three innings with 16 hits, 17 runs two strikeouts and three walks. Mackenzie Wilder, Tylee Heider and Tibbets came in relief. Mountain Home hitting, Berry 3-for-4, Cook 3-for-4 and five RBIs, Floyd 3-for-6, and Amundson 2-for-4 with four RBIs. For Canyon Ridge, Tibbits had a double and three RBIs, Jaycee Massie had a double and two RBIs, and Silger 1-for-2 with four RBIs.
Golf
The Wendell Trojans hosted a nine-hole golf tournament at Clear Lake Country Club.
Results:
Team Scores Boys:
T1. Kimberly, 176; 2. Declo, 195; 3. Wendell, 206
Individual boys medalists:
1. Hank Hopkins, Kimberly,: 2. (tie) Toby Heider, Kimberly and Jordi Hansen, Murtaugh, 42.
Team Scores Girls:
T1. Kimberly, 206; 2. Valley,230; 3. Hagerman, 284
Individual girls medalists were:
1. Reece Garey, Kimberly, 44; 2. Whitney Ward, Kimberly, 51; 3. (tie) Madyn Black and Vickey Chaires, Valley 53.