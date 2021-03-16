Sports Results

In game two, Luke Moon allowed zero runs on one run for Jerome in the Twin Falls win in game 2. Twin Falls finished with 11 runs on 10 hits and no errors. At the plate for the Bruins, Tai Walker was 2-for-4 with a double, Wyatt Solosabal was 2-for-3, Savage 2-for-4 and Koiya Martinez had a double and two RBIs. Colton elison had the lone Jerome hit.

Softball

DECLO — Buhl scored single runs in the second and third innings and added two in the fourth to take the lead, 4-0. Declo had two runs in the bottom of the fifth and the Indians added two runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The Hornets added a single run in the bottom of the seventh in the loss to the Indians. Buhl out hit Declo, 13-11. Trinity Tvrdy started for Buhl and gave up eleven hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and one walk. Macie Larsen was on the mound for Declo. Larsen gave up 13 hits and eight runs with three strikeouts, six walks and gave up a homerun to Aubrey Mahannah. Tvrdy finished 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Mahannah was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Kindra Azevedo had two doubles with one RBI, Kya Busmann had two hits and Jamie Zimmers had two RBIs. For Declo, Kloie Ottley was 2-for-4, Katie Bott 3-for-4, Katelynn Koyle 3-for-4 with a double and triple and Bailee Burton was 2-for-3.