Sports Results

Garden Valley 68,

Camas County 54

GARDEN VALLEY – Junior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 25 points and freshman Emmett Palan followed with 10 points in the road loss to the Wolverines. Camas County is at Cascade on Saturday.

“It was a fun game. They are a good team,” said Camas County coach Jamon Frostenson.

Mountain Home 33,

Kimberly 29

KIMBERLY – Mountain Home junior Brandon Bethel hit two clutch free throws with two seconds remaining to seal the win for the Tigers. Bethel finished with 21 points. Kimberly was led by junior Jaxon Bair with nine points. Kimberly hosts Sugar-Salem on Saturday and Mountain Home is at Twin Falls on Thursday.

Jerome 64, Gooding 46