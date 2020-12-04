Sports Results

Friday, Dec. 4
Boys Basketball
Dietrich Holiday Tournament
Victory Charter 69,
Butte County 67
Oakley 53, Dietrich 40
Dietrich will play Butte County at 6 p.m. and Oakley will play Victory Charter at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday
Murtaugh 44, Cascade 24
MURTAUGH—Senior Ty Stanger had 12 points along with fellow senior Hunter Andersen with nine points as the host Red Devils defeated the Ramblers. Junior Freddy Martinez led Murtaugh with six rebounds followed by senior Wesley Stanger with five. Senior Blake Thurston scored 19 of the 24 points Cascade points. Murtaugh hosts Castleford on Wednesday.
“We came out strong in the first quarter and played strong defense,” said Murtaugh coach Matt Miller.
Snake River 66, Buhl 38
BUHL—Buhl seniors Joe Armitage had 12 points and Dexter Jaynes added nine points and nine rebounds in the home loss to the Panthers. Mitch Lindsay had a game high 18 points for Snake River. Buhl hosts Valley on Monday.
Garden Valley 68,
Camas County 54
GARDEN VALLEY – Junior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 25 points and freshman Emmett Palan followed with 10 points in the road loss to the Wolverines. Camas County is at Cascade on Saturday.
“It was a fun game. They are a good team,” said Camas County coach Jamon Frostenson.
Mountain Home 33,
Kimberly 29
KIMBERLY – Mountain Home junior Brandon Bethel hit two clutch free throws with two seconds remaining to seal the win for the Tigers. Bethel finished with 21 points. Kimberly was led by junior Jaxon Bair with nine points. Kimberly hosts Sugar-Salem on Saturday and Mountain Home is at Twin Falls on Thursday.
Jerome 64, Gooding 46
GOODING – The Tigers had three players in double figures in the Jerome win over Gooding. Jerome was led by sophomore Scott Cook with a game-high 22 points, junior Michael Lloyd tossed in 16 and sophomore Schuyler Mower chipped in 11. Junior Colston Loveland led the Senators with 16 points followed by senior Owen Rogers with 10. Gooding out-rebounded Jerome 32-24 but also had 22 turnovers as compared to Jerome with only 10. Jerome hosts Canyon Ridge on Tuesday and Gooding is at Shoshone next Friday.
Pocatello 63,
Canyon Ridge 60
TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks held a 19-17 lead at the half but were outscored by the Indians 33-31 in the second half to force the overtime as regulation ended 50-all. Pocatello scored 13 points in the overtime and Canyon Ridge only had 10 in the Indians win. Junior Samuel Lupumba led the Riverhawks with 19 points followed by senior Ryker Holtzen with 14 and junior Aaron Seitz had 10. Canyon Ridge (2-1) is at Jerome on Tuesday.
Hansen 56, Shoshone 26
Declo 51, Raft River 43
Sugar-Salem 70, Filer 39
Liberty Charter 53,
Glenns Ferry 41
Girls Basketball
Valley 55, Castleford 24
HAZELTON – Senior Bailey Stephens scored 17 points for the Vikings and junior Aliviah Fullerton had seven for the Wolves in the Valley home win over Castleford. Valley (5-1) is at Gooding and Castleford hosts Shoshone on Monday.
Thursday, Dec. 3Girls Basketball
Filer 64, Buhl 22
FILER – Filer picked up its first win of the season with the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference home win over Buhl. Senior Ella Fischer finished with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds and junior Lexi Monson had 15 points, senior McCarty Stoddard finished with four assists and senior Jazmyn Smothers had four blocks. Buhl juniors Trinity Tvrdy and Kimbery Sherman each had four points.Filer is at Sugar-Salem on Saturday and Buhl hosts Declo on Tuesday.
Wendell 32, Richfield 19
WENDELL – Wendell senior Julianna Pope was the leading scorer for the game with 19 points in the Trojans win over the Tigers. Junior Mackenzie Riley topped Richfield with five points. Wendell is at Valley on Tuesday and Richfield hosts Hansen on Wednesday.
Boys Basketball
Castleford 58, Hagerman 17
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Wrestling Twin Falls 50,
Canyon Ridge 30
120: Clancy Mummert (TWFA) over Caleb Tubbs (CARI) (Fall 0:36) 126: Brayden McNair (TWFA) over (CARI) (For.) 132: Bilal Makaradze (CARI) over Gavin Crapo (TWFA) (Fall 1:05) 138: Hunter Gause (TWFA) over Behdad Ebadeh Ahwazi (CARI) (SV-1 7-5) 145: Mason Metcalf (TWFA) over JAVIER LARA (CARI) (TF 16-0 4:00) 152: Grayson Keys (TWFA) over Caleb Somers (CARI) (MD 12-4) 160: Connor Claborn (CARI) over Quincy Turner (TWFA) (Fall 1:57) 170: James Noorlander (TWFA) over JOEL GARCIA (CARI) (Fall 3:24) 182: Keaton Hawk (TWFA) over DO SAWM LIAN (CARI) (Dec 6-0) 195: Gabriel Martinez-Rodas (TWFA) over (CARI) (For.) 220: CALEB LEWIS (CARI) over (TWFA) (For.) 285: Martin Kronberg (CARI) over Carter Wasden (TWFA) (Fall 1:07) 98: James Bolton (CARI) over Dylan Radmall (TWFA) (Fall 2:00) 106: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over Rabin Darjee (CARI) (Fall 2:32) 113: Casey Fullenwider (TWFA) over Arish Khadka (CARI) (TF 18-2 4:39)
