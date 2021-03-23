Sports Results

Tuesday, March 23

Baseball

TWIN FALLS — The Bruins varsity trailed 2-1 after four innings but went ahead with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Indians added a pair of runs in the top of the seventh but Twin Falls held the lead for the win. Twin Falls finished with five runs, six hits and one error and Pocatello had four runs and one hit. Calvry Leiser started for the Bruins and went three innings allowing two runs with no hits, three strikeouts and one walk. Ayden Coats took the win in three and a third innings allowing one hit and two runs with two strikeouts. Koiya Martinez pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief to earn the save. Otho Savage was 2-for-3, Tyler Horner had a double and Tai Walker a triple for Twin Falls. Brody Burch was the losing pitcher for the Indians and Hunter Killian had the lone hit.