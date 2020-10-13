Sports Results

Tuesday, Oct. 13
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 Conference District Tournament
Burley 3, Minico 0
RUPERT – The fourth-seeded Bobcats downed the fifth-seeded Spartans in the loser out game behind goals by junior Juan Villalvazo, junior Alejandro Magana and senior Juan Magana. Burley will now face the top-seed Bruins on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 Conference District Tournament
No. 4 Mountain Home 4, Burley 1
BURLEY – The fourth-seeded Tigers beat the fifth-seeded Bobcats in the loser out game. Mountain Home senior Kasey Derrick finished with a hat trick and one assist and senior Dyllan DeLange had one goal and two assists. The Tigers sophomore goalie Abigail Rodriguez recorded 13 saves. The Burley goal was made by sophomore Kessa Turpin. Mountain Home will meet top-seeded Jerome on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Sun Valley community School at Carey, canceled
Minico 3, Mountain Home 1
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Spartans won on the road in the Great Basin 7 Conference beating the host Tigers, 26-28, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22. Minico junior Halle Schenk had nine aces, junior Meg Sanderson led the Spartans with 12 kills followed by junior Talin Stimpson with a double-double of 10 kills and 14 digs. Junior setter Shari Tanner finished with 37 assists.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Oakley 2
OAKLEY — The hosts Hornets fell in five sets to the Lions, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7. For Lighthouse Christian, senior Kynlee Thornton finished with 21 kills and seven blocks. Freshman Ella DeJong was also in double figures with 13 kills. Freshman Maddy Shelter finished with 24 assists and senior Ellie Boland had 16. Senior Lauren Gomez picked up 31 digs, senior Ellie Jones had 18 and Boland 13. For Oakley, sophomore Kylan Jones had eight kills and sophomore Lacee Power added five kills and 16 assists. For the Hornets defense, sophomore Falon Bedke had eight blocks and senior Lyzan Gillette had 40 digs.
Shoshone 3, Glenns Ferry 0
SHOSHONE — The Indians defeated the visiting Pilots in straight sets, 25-19, 25-7, 25-15 in the Snake River Conference match. Junior Suzy Juarez led Shoshone with seven kills and senior Megan Wallace added five.
Valley 3, Wendell 1
WENDELL — The Vikings defeated the Canyon Conference foe, Trojans 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24. Wendell finished with 20 team kills led by senior Aspen Stinemates with nine. Sophomore Ana Scott had four of the team’s eight blocks and Riley Cutler recorded 19 blocks and the team finished with 85.
Gooding 3, Buhl 0
GOODING — The Senators won the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match at home beating the Indians, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13. Junior Lilly Waltman led Buhl with six kills followed by junior Taylor Svancara with five. For Gooding, senior Ellie Stockham had eight kills, nine digs, and one block. Junior Alx Roe had five kills, 12 digs and two blocks, senior Lacy Yore six kills and three blocks. Junior Reece Fleming recorded 20 assists and eight digs.
Filer 3, Burley 0
FILER — The Wildcats defeated the Bobcats in the nonconference match, 25-19, 29-27, 25-19. Filer junior Alexis Monson had seven kills, 11 assists, and seven digs. Senior Ella Fischer recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs and senior Taylor Zamora had nine digs. Junior Mckynlee Jacobs had five blocks and senior McCarty Stoddard had four. Filer hosts Kimberly on Thursday.
Kimberly 3, Declo 0
KIMBERLY — The host Bulldogs defeated the Hornets, 25-6, 25-20, 25-13. Kim-berly junior Sydney Kelsey and senior Emma Jensen each had seven kills. Senior Carlee Hardy passed out 16 assists and junior Demi Vega had three aces.
Hagerman 3, Camas County 0
FAIRFIELD — The Pirates picked up the road Sawtooth Conference win with the 25-14, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the host Mushers.
Castleford 3, Richfield 0
CASTLEFORD — The Wolves won the Sawtooth Conference match, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8 over the Tigers. Senior Zailee Poulson led Castleford with 14 kills and senior Aubrey Mahannah finished with nine kills and seven aces. Senior Zoey Mitton had six kills, and senior Josie Zimmers dished out 29 assists and also had seven aces.
Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21)
Murtaugh 3, Raft River 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-4)
Swimming
Jerome places first in the Twin Falls Invite at Twin Falls Pool.
Results:
1. Jerome, 102 points: 2. Canyon Ridge, 75; 3. Twin Falls, 70; 4. Gooding, 17.
Monday, Oct 12
Volleyball
Carey at Hansen, canceled
Castleford 3, Camas County 0
CASTLEFORD — The Wolves beat the Mushers in three sets, 25-6, 25-8, 25-10. Senior Eden Shilder had 13 kills and nine digs, senior Zoey Mitton had seven kills and senior Zailee Poulson finished with five kills and 14 aces.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Dietrich 0 (25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 25-16)
Recap Monday, Oct 12
Boys Soccer
3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
Gooding 4, Kimberly 4
GOODING — Gooding junior Breken Clarke had three goals and freshman Ber-nardo Mendoza added the fourth goal in the Senators win. For Kimberly, sophomore Jackson Fisher had two goals and junior Marlon Rodriguez scored on a penalty kick. Kimberly will host Buhl on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in a loser-out game with winner advancing to play-in game on Saturday. Gooding hosts Sun Valley Community School at 4:30 p.m. in the District Final with both teams to state.
Sun Valley Community School 2, Buhl 1
BUHL — The Cutthroats beat the Indians in a sudden death double overtime. Senior Willie DeWolfe had both goals for SVCS and the Buhl’s goal was scored by senior Edgar Hernandez. Buhl is at Kimberly on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in a loser out game with the winner advancing to a Play-In game on Saturday. Sun Valley Community School is at Gooding on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the District Final game with both teams to state.
Girls Soccer
3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
Kimberly 5, Buhl 0
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs got three goals from junior Madison Smith, junior Bella Osterman had a goal on a penalty kick and a fifth goal by freshman Ellie Stastny in the win over the Indians. Osterman also had three assists and Smith one. Kimberly will host Sun Valley Community School in the District Final at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday and Buhl will be at Wendell at 4:30 p.m. in a loser out game on Wednesday.
Sun Valley Community School 6, Wendell 0
WENDELL – Junior Tatum Minor had four of the Cutthoats goals and freshman Mia Hansmeyer added two in the win over the Trojans. Senior Marit Kaiser had two assists and sophomore Maya Lightner and Hansmeyer each had one.
Sun Valley Community School is at Kimberly in the District Final on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. and Wendell will host Buhl in a loser out game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!