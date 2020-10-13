Sports Results

WENDELL — The Vikings defeated the Canyon Conference foe, Trojans 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24. Wendell finished with 20 team kills led by senior Aspen Stinemates with nine. Sophomore Ana Scott had four of the team’s eight blocks and Riley Cutler recorded 19 blocks and the team finished with 85.

Gooding 3, Buhl 0

GOODING — The Senators won the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match at home beating the Indians, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13. Junior Lilly Waltman led Buhl with six kills followed by junior Taylor Svancara with five. For Gooding, senior Ellie Stockham had eight kills, nine digs, and one block. Junior Alx Roe had five kills, 12 digs and two blocks, senior Lacy Yore six kills and three blocks. Junior Reece Fleming recorded 20 assists and eight digs.

Filer 3, Burley 0

FILER — The Wildcats defeated the Bobcats in the nonconference match, 25-19, 29-27, 25-19. Filer junior Alexis Monson had seven kills, 11 assists, and seven digs. Senior Ella Fischer recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs and senior Taylor Zamora had nine digs. Junior Mckynlee Jacobs had five blocks and senior McCarty Stoddard had four. Filer hosts Kimberly on Thursday.

Kimberly 3, Declo 0