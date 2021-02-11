Sports Results

Minico 55, Jerome 34

RUPERT — The Spartans held the six-point lead at the half, 20-14 in the loser-out game of the 4A district tournament and extended the difference to 14 points at 37-23 while out-scoring the Tigers, 17-9 in the third quarter. Minico controlled the fourth quarter scoring 18 points while Jerome had 11 in the Spartans win. Minico freshman Carlie Latta was the top scorer of the game with 17 points and senior Itzel Guzman and freshman Kendalyn Anderson each had eight points. Senior Addy Wells led Jerome with 15 points. Minico will play at Mountain Home on Saturday at 6 p.m.

2A Girls District Tournament

Valley 50, Declo 48

DECLO — No. 3 Valley is going to make No. 1 Declo work hard for the district title after the Vikings beat the Hornets in the championship game. Valley senior Makenna Kohtz sparked the Vikings with a game-high 23 points and senior Bailey Stephens tossed in 16. For Declo, sophomore Katelynn Koyle led with 14 points and junior Kadance Spencer scored 11. Declo travels to Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.

1ADII Girls District Tournament

Camas County 39, Richfield 31