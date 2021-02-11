Sports Results

Wednesday, Feb. 11
Bowling
Boys and Girls District Team Tournament at Bowladrome, Twin Falls
Boys
1st Minico 7/0 1471 Total Pins
2nd Twin Falls 5/2 1217 Total Pins
3rd Declo 5/2 1217 total Pins
Girls
1st Burley 6/1 1025 total Pins
2nd Twin Falls 5/2 1151 Total pins
3rd Minico 5/2 919 Total Pins
Boys Basketball
Jerome 59, Wood River 39
JEROME — Jerome led 31-17 at the half in the Great Basin Conference last regular-season win over Wood River. Junior Michael Lloyd finished with 20 points and senior Alfredo Ortiz added 15. For the Wolverines, sophomore Korbin Heitzman had 17 points and senior Carter Gil had 10. Wood River is at Filer on Friday. Jerome will be top seed in the boys 4A district tournament and will play at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Shoshone 47, Murtaugh 45
MURTAUGH — Senior Gabriel Myers led the Indians over the Red Devils with 21 points followed by senior Tristin Schroeder with 14 in the Snake River Conference home game. Senior Ty Stanger led Murtaugh with 21 points, senior Hunter Andersen added 12, senior Chris Grunig had 11 and senior Wesley Stanger had 10 rebounds. Murtaugh plays at Shoshone on Saturday at 7 p.m. in 1ADI district tournament.
Oakley 66, Raft River 40
OAKLEY — Oakley was led by senior Austin Cranney and junior Payton Beck with 14 points and senior Corbin Bedke and senior Robert Wybenga each with 13 in the Snake River home win over Raft River. Junior Seth Tracy led the Trojans with 10 points and senior Jed Boden and senior Ryan Spaeth each had nine. Oakley is the top seed in the 1ADI district tournament and will play on Tuesday at home at 7 p.m. Raft River is the second seed and will also play at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry 59, Lighthouse Christian 58, double OT GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots won the Snake River game in two overtimes over the Lions. Senior Ty Crane led Glenns Ferry with 24 points and junior Nick Hernandez had 14. For Lighthouse Christian, freshman Jack DeJong led with 17 points and freshman Sam Rogers had 10. Glenns Ferry hosts Dietrich on Friday
Girls Basketball
4A District Tournament
Burley 55, Mountain Home 35
BURLEY — No. 1 Burley won the 4A District Title defeating No. 2 Mountain Home and will play the No. 1 seed from District 3 on Thursday at 7 p.m.at Mountain View High School in Meridian. Sophomore Amari Whiting had 21 points in the championship game followed by senior Kelsi Pope and junior Lynzey Searle each with 15. Mountain Home got 12 points from junior Sadie Drake. Mountain Home will host Minico on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Minico 55, Jerome 34
RUPERT — The Spartans held the six-point lead at the half, 20-14 in the loser-out game of the 4A district tournament and extended the difference to 14 points at 37-23 while out-scoring the Tigers, 17-9 in the third quarter. Minico controlled the fourth quarter scoring 18 points while Jerome had 11 in the Spartans win. Minico freshman Carlie Latta was the top scorer of the game with 17 points and senior Itzel Guzman and freshman Kendalyn Anderson each had eight points. Senior Addy Wells led Jerome with 15 points. Minico will play at Mountain Home on Saturday at 6 p.m.
2A Girls District Tournament
Valley 50, Declo 48
DECLO — No. 3 Valley is going to make No. 1 Declo work hard for the district title after the Vikings beat the Hornets in the championship game. Valley senior Makenna Kohtz sparked the Vikings with a game-high 23 points and senior Bailey Stephens tossed in 16. For Declo, sophomore Katelynn Koyle led with 14 points and junior Kadance Spencer scored 11. Declo travels to Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.
1ADII Girls District Tournament
Camas County 39, Richfield 31
SHOSHONE — The Mushers had to work hard for the loser-out win over the Tigers in the 1ADII girls district tournament for the second-place finish and a trip to state. It is the second time in the school history to make it to state. Halftime score was 19-14 with the Mushers in the lead and Camas scored 20 points in the second half and Richfield had 17. Junior Alyssa Whittle led all players with 15 points and senior Sammy McFadyen finished with nine points and 14 boards. For Richfield, junior Victoria Truman scored 13 points. Richfield will now travel to Twin Falls High School on Saturday for a play-in game at 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Kimberly/Declo at Buhl
Buhl (BUHL) 60.0 Declo (DECL) 30.0
285: Peyton Thompson (DECL) over (BUHL) (For.) 98: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over Riley Hutchison (DECL) (Fall 0:33) 106: Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.) 113: Damian Craner (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.) 120: Bowen Brunson (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.) 132: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.) 138: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over AV Marino (DECL) (Fall 1:15) 145: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over Ben Gerratt (DECL) (Fall 0:41) 152: Benn Winkle (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.) 160: Wyatt Anderson (BUHL) over Case Durfee (DECL) (Fall 5:22) 170: Derek Matthews (DECL) over Kaiden Villaro (BUHL) (Fall 1:02) 182: Presley Fullmer (DECL) over Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 2:36) 195: Braden Darrington (DECL) over (BUHL) (For.) 220: Dylan Muir (DECL) over Garret Theurer (BUHL) (Fall 3:56)
Buhl (BUHL) 54.0 Kimberly (KIMB) 28.0
98: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over (KIMB) (For.) 106: Dallin Walter (KIMB) over Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) (Fall 0:47) 113: Damian Craner (BUHL) over (KIMB) (For.) 120: Bowen Brunson (BUHL) over Tegan Newlan (KIMB) (Fall 4:29) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over Preston Shaw (KIMB) (Fall 0:45) 132: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over Jared Hanchey (KIMB) (Fall 1:41) 138: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over Tennessee Owens (KIMB) (Fall 2:43) 145: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over (KIMB) (For.) 152: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over Benn Winkle (BUHL) (MD 18-6) 160: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over Wyatt Anderson (BUHL) (Fall 4:13) 170: Riley Klimes (KIMB) over Kaiden Villaro (BUHL) (Fall 2:00) 182: Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) over (KIMB) (For.) 195: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over (BUHL) (For.) 220: Garret Theurer (BUHL) over (KIMB) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit