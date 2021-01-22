Sports Results

Friday, Jan. 22
Boys Basketball
Valley 67, Declo 49
HAZELTON – The host Vikings were led by senior Garrett Christensen with 20 points, senior Rawlin Godfrey followed with 14, junior Omar Campos added 11 and sophomore Kyle Christensen had 10 in the Canyon Conference win over the Hornets. Declo senior Sam Nebeker led all players with 24 points. Declo is at Malad on Saturday and Valley is at Oakley on Monday.
“Garrett attacked from all areas tonight,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.
Gooding 34, Kimberly 33
KIMBERLY – Senior Gavin Martin lead the Senators with 12 points in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference road win over the Bulldogs. Kimberly got 16 points from junior Jackson Cummins in the loss. Gooding hosts Declo and Kimberly is at Filer on Tuesday.
Jerome 56, Buhl 44
BUHL – Jerome sophomore Scott Cook led both teams with 20 points and junior Gavin Capps tossed in 11 points with nine boards in the road win over the Indians. Buhl junior Ryne Kelly had 19 points and nine rebounds. Jerome hosts Wood River and Buhl hosts Declo on Wednesday.
North Fremont 56, Wendell 33
ASHTON – Wendell senior Zane Kelsey scored 18 points in the road loss to the Huskies. Jordan Lenz scored a game high 28 points for North Fremont. Wendell (9-4) hosts Valley on Wednesday.
Raft River 57, Shoshone 53
MALTA – Raft River senior Ryan Spaeth scored a game high 24 points, senior Bodee Spencer had 12 and senior Jed Boden added 10 in the Snake River win over Shoshone. The top scorers for the Indians were senior Gabriel Myers and senior Tristin Schroeder each with 12 points. Raft River hosts Dietrich on Saturday and Shoshone hosts Carey on Monday.
Oakley 57, Lighthouse Christian 45
OAKLEY – The Hornets are 4-0 in the Snake River Conference and 12-1 overall with the home win over the Lions. Both teams had three players in double figures. For Oakley, senior Corbin Bedke led with 19, senior Austin Cranney added 12 and senior Jace Robinson had 10. Senior Collin Holloway was the top scorer for Lighthouse Christian with 13, junior Clay Silva had 11 and freshman Sam Rogers had 10. Oakley hosts Valley on Monday and Lighthouse Christian hosts Glenns Ferry on Wednesday.
Murtaugh 59, Glenns Ferry 43
GLENNS FERRY – Murtaugh senior Ty Stanger had 20 points and junior Josue Mesillas led Glenns Ferry with 15 points in the Red Devils win over the Pilots in the Snake River Conference. Murtaugh is at Shoshone and Glenns Ferry is at Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball
Highland 49, Twin Falls 47
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins lost a tough, hard fought home game to the Rams. Twin Falls trailed 36-31 after three quarters and outscored Highland 16-13 in the fourth period. The final minute of play decided the outcome. Senior Brinley Iverson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Twin Falls is at Jerome on Tuesday.
Burley 57, Jerome 37
JEROME – After holding a 12-9 lead after the first quarter, the Bobcats scored 16 points and only allowed the Tigers two points in the second quarter leading 28-11 at the half. Burley led 42-27 after three periods and Jerome rallied back in the fourth quarter and closed the margin to eight at one point before the Bobcats closed out the game for the Great Basin Conference road win. Sophomore Amari Whiting finished with 26 points, junior Lynzey Searle added 11 and senior Kelsi Pope had 10 for Minico. Jerome was led by senior Hannah Schvaneveldt with 10 points. Burley hosts Preston and Jerome hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday.
Wendell 43, Castleford 23
WENDELL – Senior Julianna Pope led Wendell with 15 points, senior Aspen Stinemates followed with 12 and junior Ana Scott had a double-double, 10 points and 14 boards in the Trojans home win over the Wolves. For Castleford, senior Aubrey Mahannah finished with nine. Wendell (8-8, 2-2) is at Shoshone on Saturday and Castleford is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Butte County 51, Camas County 34
ARCO – Junior Alyssa Whittle had 11 points and senior Rayann Martin had seven in the Mushers road loss to the Pirates. Junior Laura Thompson finished with eight rebounds. Camas County is at Dietrich on Tuesday.
Mountain Home 80, Wood River 31
HAILEY – Sophomore Madi Keener had 21 points and junior Sadie Drake had 16 in the Great Basin Conference road win by the Tigers. Senior Sayler Peavey led the Wolverines with 13 points. Wood River hosts Kimberly on Monday and Mountain Home hosts Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Carey 50, Richfield 32
RICHFIELD – Carey senior Kylie Wood was the leading scorer for the game with 27 points and sophomore Jane Parke had 12 in the Sawtooth Conference win over Richfield. Junior Victoria Truman led the Tigers with nine points followed by senior Emma Telford with six. Carey (5-2, 3-0) hosts Mackay and Richfield (6-9, 2-1) is at Lighthouse Christian on Monday.
Minico 51, Canyon Ridge 41
TWIN FALLS – Minico freshman Carlie Latta finished with a game-high 22 points in the Great Basin Conference road win by the Spartans. Canyon Ridge sophomore Lilly Teske had 13 points followed by junior Jordan Roberts with 10 and senior Dorcas Lupumba had 11 boards. Minico hosts Wood River and Canyon Ridge is at Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Bowling
Gooding at Twin Falls, at Bowladrome, 4 p.m.
Boys
Twin Falls 12.5, Gooding 1.5
High bowler:
Twin Falls - Riley Magee -234
Girls
Twin Falls Girls 9, Gooding 5
High bowler:
Twin Falls - Stephi Leazer - 216
Boys Basketball
Hansen 48, Murtaugh 39
HANSEN — Senior Jonathan Camarillo finished with 16 points and sophomore Salvador Camarillo added 14 in the Huskies home win over the Red Devils. Senior Ty Stanger led Murtaugh with 12 points. Hansen is at Camas County on Thursday and Murtaugh is at Glenns Ferry on Friday.
Richfield 61, Castleford 43
CASTLEFORD — The Tigers picked up a road Sawtooth Conference win over the Wolves. Richfield sophomore Luke Dalton finished with 21 points, sophomore Clay Kent followed with 18 and sophomore Carsn Perkes had 13. For Castleford, junior Eric Taylor had 14 points. Richfield hosts Carey and Castleford is at Hagerman on Thursday.
Valley 72, Raft River 54
HAZELTON — Senior Rawlin Godfrey totaled 15 points, sophomore Kyle Christensen had 14 and junior Jadon Johnson and junior Omar Campos each had 13 in the Vikings win over the Trojans. Senior Ryan Spaeth led Raft River with 16. Raft River hosts Shoshone and Valley hosts Declo on Friday.
Wendell 46, American Falls 25
AMERICAN FALLS — Despite losing his grandfather, Papa Kelsey, on Wednesday morning, senior Zane Kelsey led the Wendell scoring with 14 points in the road win over American Falls. Wendell (9-3) is at North Fremont on Friday.
“I was really proud of the three Kelsey boys, Preston, Jackson and Zane that played for their grandpa today,” said Wendell coach AJ Kelsey.
Gooding 50, Declo 46
DECLO — Gooding senior Owen Rogers led all players with 24 points and junior Colston Loveland had 12 in the Senators road win over the Hornets. Senior Tyler Olsen had a team high 15 points for Declo. Gooding is at Kimberly and Declo is at Valley on Friday.
Kimberly 52, Wood River 36
KIMBERLY — Kimberly freshman Gatlin Bair was the top scorer for the game with 15 points, junior Jackson Cummins added 14 and junior Ethan Okelberry had 10 in the home win over Wood River. Sophomore Mosi Slotten had 10 for the Wolverines. Wood River is at Jerome on Wednesday and Kimberly hosts Gooding on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 61, Butte County 54
TWIN FALLS — After a slow start and down one into the half, Lighthouse Christian had a 24-point third quarter in the home win over the Pirates. Senior Collin Holloway led the Lions with a team-high 22 points followed by junior Clay Silva with 15 and freshman Jack DeJong had 11. Lighthouse Christian travels to Oakley on Friday.
Burley 45, Canyon Ridge 27
BURLEY — Burley sophomore Amari Whiting was the leading scorer with 26 points and junior Lynzey Searle tossed in seven in the Bobcats Great Basin Conference home win over the Riverhawks who were led by sophomore Lilly Teske with six points. Canyon Ridge hosts Minico and Burley is at Jerome on Friday.
Mountain Home 49, Twin Falls 32
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home sophomore Madi Keener led all players with 13 points and junior Reece Floyd followed with 10 in the Great Basin Conference win over Twin Falls. Junior Keeli Peterson had 11 points for the Bruins. Twin Falls hosts Highland and Mountain Home is at Wood River on Friday.
“We got a really good start and were up 19-4 at the end of the first quarter,” said Mountain Home coach Brent Keener.