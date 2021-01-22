Sports Results

TWIN FALLS – The Bruins lost a tough, hard fought home game to the Rams. Twin Falls trailed 36-31 after three quarters and outscored Highland 16-13 in the fourth period. The final minute of play decided the outcome. Senior Brinley Iverson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Twin Falls is at Jerome on Tuesday.

JEROME – After holding a 12-9 lead after the first quarter, the Bobcats scored 16 points and only allowed the Tigers two points in the second quarter leading 28-11 at the half. Burley led 42-27 after three periods and Jerome rallied back in the fourth quarter and closed the margin to eight at one point before the Bobcats closed out the game for the Great Basin Conference road win. Sophomore Amari Whiting finished with 26 points, junior Lynzey Searle added 11 and senior Kelsi Pope had 10 for Minico. Jerome was led by senior Hannah Schvaneveldt with 10 points. Burley hosts Preston and Jerome hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday.