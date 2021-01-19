Sports Results

Murtaugh 63, Lighthouse Christian 48

MURTAUGH — Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker finished with 16 points and senior Amanda Elorrieta had 12 points in the Red Devils home win over the Lions in the Snake River Conference. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton was the leading scorer for the game with 23 points. Lighthouse Christian is at Shoshone and Murtaugh is at Raft River on Thursday.

Filer 48, Kimberly 27

FILER — Filer junior Alexis Monson led the Wildcats with 12 points and senior Ella Fischer had 11 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference home win over the Bulldogs. Sophomore Kelsey Stanger had a team high six for Kimberly. Filer (10-8) is at Wood River on Wednesday and Kimberly is at Gooding on Thursday.

Jerome 55, Minico 47

RUPERT — The Tigers beat the Spartans on the road in the Great Basin Conference. No details were available. Jerome hosts Burley and Minico is at Canyon Ridge on Friday.

Monday, Jan. 18

Wrestling

TRI at Gooding

Gooding 59, Mountain Home 12