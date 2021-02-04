Sports Results

TWIN FALLS — The Bruins won at home defeating the Bobcats in the Great Basin match. Senior Mason Swafford had a team-high 18 points, senior Tyler Robbins and senior Nic Swensen added 11 each for Twin Falls. Junior Adam Kloepfer finished with 11 points and senior Conner Judd had 10 for Burley. Twin Falls hosts Wood River and Burley hosts Minico on Saturday.

Richfield 59, Camas County 42

RICHFIELD — The Tigers won at home defeating the Mushers in the Sawtooth Conference game. Richfield sophomore Luke Dalton led the Tigers with 20 points, sophomore Clay Kent finished with 17 points including five 3-pointers and sophomore Carsn Perkes pulled down 16 rebounds. For Camas County, junior Dawson Kramer scored 17 points and junior Breken Clarke added 13. Camas County hosts Carey on Tuesday and Richfield is at Hansen on Friday, Feb. 12.

Shoshone 56, Lighthouse Christian 55