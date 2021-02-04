Sports Results

Thursday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
Jerome 59, Kimberly 36
KIMBERLY — Jerome won the nonconference game over Kimberly with junior Michael Lloyd leading all players with 24 points, junior Gavin Capps tossing in 12 and sophomore Scott Cook with 11. Freshman Gatlin Bair led the Bulldogs with 13. Kimberly is at Sugar-Salem on Saturday and Jerome hosts Twin Falls on Wednesday.
Canyon Ridge 55, Wood River 38
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls senior Brody Osen finished with 18 points, senior Ryker Holtzen had 11 and senior Kolton Price had six assists in the Great Basin home win over Wood River. Sophomore Korbin Heitzman led the Wolverines with 14 points. Wood River is at Twin Falls on Saturday and Canyon Ridge is at Mountain Home on Wednesday.
Minico 47, Mountain Home 34
RUPERT — The Spartans got 19 points, six rebounds and three assists from sophomore Brevin Trenkle, junior Klayton Wilson added 15 points and senior Coltin Manning had eight assists in the Great Basin win over the Tigers. Junior Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with 17 points. Minico is at Burley on Saturday and Mountain Home hosts Wood River on Monday.
Twin Falls 55, Burley 48
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins won at home defeating the Bobcats in the Great Basin match. Senior Mason Swafford had a team-high 18 points, senior Tyler Robbins and senior Nic Swensen added 11 each for Twin Falls. Junior Adam Kloepfer finished with 11 points and senior Conner Judd had 10 for Burley. Twin Falls hosts Wood River and Burley hosts Minico on Saturday.
Richfield 59, Camas County 42
RICHFIELD — The Tigers won at home defeating the Mushers in the Sawtooth Conference game. Richfield sophomore Luke Dalton led the Tigers with 20 points, sophomore Clay Kent finished with 17 points including five 3-pointers and sophomore Carsn Perkes pulled down 16 rebounds. For Camas County, junior Dawson Kramer scored 17 points and junior Breken Clarke added 13. Camas County hosts Carey on Tuesday and Richfield is at Hansen on Friday, Feb. 12.
Shoshone 56, Lighthouse Christian 55
TWIN FALLS — Shoshone made both free throws with six seconds remaining and Lighthouse Christian missed on its last shot for the win in the Snake River road win by the Indians. Shoshone senior Gabriel Myers led all players with 22 points and senior Tristin Schroeder had 19. For the Lions, freshman Sam Rogers had 17, junior Clay Silva added 14 and freshman Jack DeJong had 12. Shoshone hosts Raft River and Lighthouse Christian hosts Oakley on Tuesday.
Glenns Ferry 41, Carey 37
CAREY — Junior Nick Hernandez scored 14 points and senior Ty Crane had 10 in the Pilots win over the Panthers. Senior Dallin Parke had 17 for Carey. Glenns Ferry hosts Oakley and Carey is playing Salmon River at Castleford on Saturday.
Raft River 49, Murtaugh 36
MALTA — Raft River senior Ryan Spaeth had 20 points, senior Bodee Spencer had 11 and junior Thaine Loughmiller with 10 rebounds in the Trojans Snake River home win over the Red Devils. Murtaugh senior Chris Grunig had 12 points. Murtaugh hosts Glenns Ferry and Raft River is at Shoshone on Tuesday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 59, Hagerman 31
TWIN FALLS — Freshman Josiah Bolyard led TFCA with 15 points and senior Joel Thompson and senior Ethan Fenderson each finished with 13 points in the Warriors win over the Pirates. Fenderson also pulled down 11 rebounds. Hagerman junior Brandon Zeltner totaled 16 points and senior Alex Gonzalez had 13 points. Hagerman hosts Bliss on Tuesday and Twin Falls Christian Academy is at Castleford on Friday, Feb. 12.
Girls Basketball
2A Girls District
Declo 39, Wendell 36
DECLO — No. 1 Declo trailed 36-29 after three quarters but the Hornets scored 10 points and held the Trojans scoreless in the final quarter giving Declo the win over No.2 Wendell and a trip to the 2A championship game on Thursday at 7 p.m. Declo was led by junior Kadance Spencer with 13 points and senior Julianna Pope led Wendell with 12. Wendell will host No. 3 Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game.