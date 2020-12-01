Sports Results

Tuesday, Dec. 1
Boys Basketball
Richfield 62, Twin Falls Christian Academy 48
RICHFIELD — The Tigers were led by sophomore Clay Kent with 21 points including five 3-pointers, sophomore Carsn Perkes with 13 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore Luke Dalton tossed in 10 points in the home win over the Warriors. Sophomore Hudsun Lucero led Richfield with 11 rebounds. Senior Evan Walker scored a team high 16 points for Twin Falls Christian Academy. Richfield hosts Wendell on Wednesday.
Century 68, Jerome 62 OT
JEROME — Jerome sophomore Scott Cook had 30 points and junior Michael Lloyd followed with 16 in the overtime loss to Century. Jerome hosts Buhl on Wednesday.
Canyon Ridge 58, Gooding 50
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge had balanced scoring and good team defense in the win over Gooding. Canyon Ridge hosts Filer on Wednesday and Gooding hosts Jerome on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Minico 50, Canyon Ridge 38
RUPERT — The Spartans picked up a home Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks behind 17 points by freshman Carlie Latta and freshman Kendalyn Anderson with 14. Junior Jordan Roberts led Canyon Ridge with 12. Canyon Ridge is at Jerome and Minico is at Burley on Thursday.
Murtaugh 40, Oakley 20
OAKLEY — The Red Devils defeated the host Hornets. Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker and junior Emely Rojas each had eight points and Oakley sophomores Falon Bedke and Kylan Jones each had five points. Murtaugh is at Rockland on Wednesday and Oakley (0-3) is at Declo on Thursday.
Gooding 38, Buhl 19
GOODING — The Senators won the home Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game over the Indians. Junior Alx Roe led Gooding with 10 points followed by freshman Izzie Stockham and senior Lacy Yore each with eight points. Junior Trinity Tvrdy led Buhl with six points. Buhl is at Filer and Gooding is at Kimberly on Thursday.
Richfield 50, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20
RICHFIELD — The Tigers picked up their first win with the home victory over the Warriors. Richfield was led by junior Adyson Perkes and sophomore Maddyson Jones each with 10 points. Junior Annie Novinger led Twin Falls Christian Academy with 10 points tying for game high honors.
“We came out and played good pressure defense early,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren. “We got a lot of girls playing time.”
Richfield (1-3) hosts Rimrock and Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Camas County on Thursday.
Raft River 54, Hansen 36
HANSEN — Senior Karlee Christensen was the top scorer for the game with 14 points and Kaybree Christensen added 10 in the Trojans road win over the Huskies. Sophomores Hannah Skinner led Hansen with 13 points and Gracie Torrero had 10.
“We played much better tonight than before the break and we competed,” said Hansen coach Nick Gonzales.
Raft River hosts Lighthouse Christian and Hansen hosts Dietrich on Thursday.
Valley 51, Shoshone 34
HAZELTON — Valley senior Makenna Kohtz had 13 points and junior Justyce Schilz added 12 in the home win by the Vikings. Senior Andrea Salas had nine points for the Indians. Shoshone hosts Glenns Ferry on Thursday and Valley hosts Castleford on Friday.
Kimberly 59, Declo 39
DECLO — The Bulldogs defeated the Hornets with Kimberly junior Reece Garey scoring a game high 21 points followed by sophomore Kelsey Stanger with 14 and sophomore Mekell Wright adding 10. Juniors Katie Bott and Elie Brase each had seven points to lead Declo. The Hornets host Oakley on Thursday.
Burley 62, Jerome 31
Century 60, Filer 46
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!