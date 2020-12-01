Sports Results

Murtaugh 40, Oakley 20

OAKLEY — The Red Devils defeated the host Hornets. Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker and junior Emely Rojas each had eight points and Oakley sophomores Falon Bedke and Kylan Jones each had five points. Murtaugh is at Rockland on Wednesday and Oakley (0-3) is at Declo on Thursday.

Gooding 38, Buhl 19

GOODING — The Senators won the home Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game over the Indians. Junior Alx Roe led Gooding with 10 points followed by freshman Izzie Stockham and senior Lacy Yore each with eight points. Junior Trinity Tvrdy led Buhl with six points. Buhl is at Filer and Gooding is at Kimberly on Thursday.

Richfield 50, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20

RICHFIELD — The Tigers picked up their first win with the home victory over the Warriors. Richfield was led by junior Adyson Perkes and sophomore Maddyson Jones each with 10 points. Junior Annie Novinger led Twin Falls Christian Academy with 10 points tying for game high honors.

“We came out and played good pressure defense early,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren. “We got a lot of girls playing time.”