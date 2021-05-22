Sports Results

Kamiah 6, Glenns Ferry 3

OROFINO – The Kubs used two batters hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch, one walk, one hit and two Pilot errors to post four runs in the first three innings to take the early lead in the Fifth-Place game of the 1A State Tournament at Orofino High School.

The Pilots put their first runs on the board with three in the bottom of the fourth and the Kubs come back with two in the fifth for the 6-3 lead and the final score. It was a low hitting game with Kamiah finishing with two hits and Glenns Ferry four.

Losing Glenns Ferry pitcher Wyatt Castagneto worked seven innings allowing six runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. For the Pilots, Taren Cook was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Josue Mesillas 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Troy Jaramillo 1-for-2.

Softball

3A State Softball Tournament, Timberline High School

Homedale 11, Filer 3

TIMBERLINE – Homedale pitcher Olivia Asumendi hit a three-run homerun in the first inning giving the Trojans the quick lead over the Wildcats in the semi-final game of the 3A State Softball Tournament at Timberline High School.