Sports Results

Saturday, May 22
Baseball4A State Tournament, Skip Walker Field, CSI, Twin Falls
Twin Falls 2, Canyon Ridge 1 Third-Place
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins held a 2-1 lead over the Riverhawks into top of the seventh inning in the Third Place Game of the 4A State Tournament at Skip Walker Field at CSI and that ended up being the final score as Twin Falls completed the season with the Third-Place finish.
Otho Savage allowed Canyon Ridge just two hits and one run with eight strikeouts. Kolten Price took the loss for Canyon Ridge in two innings, allowing three hits and two runs while walking one. Cole Rosas got in four innings of work giving up two hits with two strikeouts and three walks Jace Mahlke led the Bruins with a double and triple in three at bats. Price and CJ Bartholomew had the two Canyon Ridge hits.
3A State Baseball Tournament, TVCC Fruitland High School Kimberly 9, Snake River 23 Third-Place
FRUITLAND—Dylan Holmes hit a lead-off double for the Bulldogs and came around to score the first Kimberly run in the Third-Place Game of the 3A State Baseball Tournament at Fruitland High School.
The Bulldogs added six runs in the third and single runs in the fifth and sixth to take the 9-2 lead into the seventh inning. The Panthers added a run in the homehalf of the seventh for the final run of the game. Kimberly outhit Snake River 11-4.
Winning Kimberly pitcher Zak Abbott pitched seven innings allowing three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Hayden Anthony led the Bulldogs at the plate going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jacob Lloyd, Logan McMurdie and Riley Mickelson each had a double.
3A State Softball Tournament, Timberline High School
Filer 15, Marsh Valley 6
TIMBERLINE – The winner of the Filer-Marsh Valley game would advance to face Homedale with the hope of defeating the Trojans twice to win the state title.
The loser of the Filer-Marsh Valley would finish in third place. After just walking off the field from previous games, both the Wildcats and Eagles scored a pair of runs in the first inning of the 3A State Softball Tournament at Timberline High School.
After scoring a single run in the second inning, Filer added two runs in the third inning on a homerun by Nikaela Higley following a double by Sami Taylor. The Eagles followed with two in the bottom of the inning. The Wildcats having held the lead thru the majority of the game, tallied five runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The Eagles kept up the fight scoring two runs, with one coming on a homerun by Camri Campbell but suffered the loss.
Filer starter and winning pitcher McCarty Stoddard lasted three innings with four runs on one hit five strikeouts and four walks. Sami Taylor worked four and two-thirds innings with two hits, two runs, three strikeouts, one walk and gave-up a homerun to Camri Campbell. The Wildcats finished with 19 hits led by Taylor going 4-for-5 including a double and homerun with one RBI, Reegan Carter 3-for-5 with a homerun, two RBIs and three stolen bases, and Higley 2-for-5 with a homerun and six RBIs.
Faith Robinson, Stoddard, Niah Mason and Jasmine Earl each had two hits. Marsh Valley starting pitcher Shelby Scharfen took the loss in two and a third innings giving up five runs on five hits.
Filer 10, Homedale 8 Game 1
Filer 5, Homedale 4 Championship Game
TIMBERLINE – The Wildcats defeated Marsh Valley 15-6 to advance to the 3A State Softball Tournament Championship Game against Homedale at Timberline High School. To win the state title, the Wildcats would have to beat the Trojans twice.
In the must win first game for Filer, the two teams were tied 6-6 thru five innings. Top of the sixth inning, Sami Taylor of Filer hit a double scoring two runs giving the Wildcats the lead and Filer would score four runs in the inning hoping to hold the Trojans in the bottom of the inning.
Homedale would score but only two runs putting the Wildcats in the Championship Game. McCarty Stoddard was credited with the victory in seven innings, allowing ten hits and eight runs while striking out three. Stoddard was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Taylor 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jasmine Earl 2-for-4. Dani Sitts took the loss for Homedale in three and a third innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out three. Olivia Miller, Caitlyn Pate, and Olivia Asumendi each had two hits for Homedale.
In the Championship Game, once again the two teams were tied 4-4 with Filer batting in the top of the seventh inning. Nikaela Higley hit a one-out triple and after a pop up for the second out, Reegan Carter singled scoring Higley giving the Wildcats the 5-4 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the leadoff batter for Homedale, Maddie Miller walked and advanced to second on a Filer error and moved into third base on a ground out. The second out was a strikeout by Filer pitcher Sami Taylor with Miller still at third. Taylor gets Olivia Miller to pop out to shortstop Stoddard. Filer is your 2021 3A State Softball Champion.
Taylor was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats going seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out seven with five walks. Higley was 3-for-4 and Taylor 2-for-3 with two stolen bases for Filer. Asumendi took the loss for Homedale allowing nine hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out four with two walks.
2A State Baseball Tournament, Halliwill Park, Pocatello
Grangeville 13, Declo 5
POCATELLO -The Bulldogs held the lead for almost the entire game over the Hornets in the Third-Place Game of the 2A State Baseball Tournament at Halliwill Park and took the win.
1A State Baseball Tournament, Orofino High School
Kamiah 6, Glenns Ferry 3
OROFINO – The Kubs used two batters hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch, one walk, one hit and two Pilot errors to post four runs in the first three innings to take the early lead in the Fifth-Place game of the 1A State Tournament at Orofino High School.
The Pilots put their first runs on the board with three in the bottom of the fourth and the Kubs come back with two in the fifth for the 6-3 lead and the final score. It was a low hitting game with Kamiah finishing with two hits and Glenns Ferry four.
Losing Glenns Ferry pitcher Wyatt Castagneto worked seven innings allowing six runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. For the Pilots, Taren Cook was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Josue Mesillas 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Troy Jaramillo 1-for-2.
Softball
3A State Softball Tournament, Timberline High School
Homedale 11, Filer 3
TIMBERLINE – Homedale pitcher Olivia Asumendi hit a three-run homerun in the first inning giving the Trojans the quick lead over the Wildcats in the semi-final game of the 3A State Softball Tournament at Timberline High School.
Filer put a single run on the board in the top of the second and Homedale added two more runs in the bottom of the second and one in the third for the 6-1 lead. Thanks to three Trojan errors, a third single of the game by Gracie Brooks and a walk, the Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the fourth. Homedale broke the game open with four runs in the home half of the fifth and adding one more run in the bottom of the sixth going ahead, 11-3 for the win.
The Trojans outhit the Wildcats, 10-6 and Filer committed six errors and left 11 runners on base. Losing Filer starting pitcher Sami Taylor pitched two innings allowing five runs on five hits with two strikeouts and walks. McCarty Stoddard came into game in the third inning giving up six runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Gracie Brooks led Filer going 3-for-4 with one RBI. Homedale winning pitcher Olivia Asumendi went seven innings allowing six hits, three runs with seven strikeouts and four walks.
She also was one of the Trojans leaders at the plate going 2-for-4 including a three-run homerun and Dani Stitts 3-for-4 double with one RBI. The Wildcats will face Marsh Valley at 12 p.m. in the Third-Place Game.
1A State Tournament, Quad Park, Caldwell
Glenns Ferry 19, Notus 7 1A State Champions
CALDWELL- The Pirates used two batters hit-by-pitch and two singles to score the first run of the Championship Game of the 1A State Tournament at Quad Park. The Pilots came back and scored one in the top of the second, four in the third, two in the fourth and fifth and nine in the sixth.
For Notus in the bottom of the sixth, Lexi Cudaback hit a triple and scored on a Savannah Darling double. Darling scored the second run on a fielder’s choice. Glenns Ferry added another run in the top of the seventh for the final 19-7 win. Glenns Ferry outhit Notus 18-11 and the Pirates committed 11 errors. Glenns Ferry winning pitcher Madi Fink won her fourth game in two days. Fink pitched seven innings in the championship game surrendering seven runs on aa hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Leaders for the Pilots at the plate were Aubrey Gibbons 3-for-4 with a double and homerun, two RBIs and two stolen bases, Kerra Orth 3-for-6 with two RBIs, Fink 3-for-5 with four RBIs, Karlee Sterling 3-for-5with two RBIs and Kyan Jackson 2-for-5 with a double and triple with one RBI. Lexi Cudaback took the loss for Notus in seven innings giving up 19 runs on 18 hits with seven strikeouts.