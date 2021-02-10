Sports Results

Wednesday, Feb. 10
Bowling
Boys Basketball
Jerome 73, Twin Falls 70 double OT
JEROME — The Tigers had four players in double numbers in the double overtime win over the Bruins. Jerome was led by junior Michael Lloyd with 20 points, sophomore Scott Cook tossed in 13 and sophomore Schuyler Mower and junior Gavin Capps each had 12. For Twin Falls, senior Nic Swensen smashed in a game-high 31 points and senior Mason Swafford ended with 20. Jerome (17-2) hosts Wood River on Thursday and Twin Falls hosts Pocatello on Friday.
Valley 55, Declo 40
DECLO — The Vikings picked up a road Canyon Conference win over the Hornets. Junior Omar Campos led the Vikings with 14 points, senior Rawlin Godfrey added 12 and sophomore Kyle Christensen had 10. Declo senior Sam Nebeker finished with 15 points. No. 1 Valley will play the winner of the Monday 2A district tournament opening game between No. 2 Wendell and No. 3 Declo on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“Declo did a great job of controlling the tempo. Our guys showed great poise. We led 23-22 at the half and we had smart possessions in the second half. Kyle Christensen played a great defensive game and posted up hard Omar attacked from all areas on offense,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.
Wendell 63, Gooding 56
WENDELL — Wendell senior Zane Kelsey finished with 16 points and four assists and senior Isaac Slade had 14 points and eight boards in the home win over Gooding. Senior Gavin Martin led the Senators with 18 points and senior Owen Rogers had 15. Wendell is the second seed in the 2A district tournament and hosts No. 3 Declo on Monday at 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge 31, Mountain Home 28
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Riverhawks won the low scoring Great Basin road game over the Tigers. Senior Brody Osen had nine points for Canyon Ridge and junior CJ Mann had 11 for Mountain Home.
Preston 56, Burley 33
PRESTON — Burley junior Adam Kloepfer scored 11 points and senior Jarrett Orthman added eight in the Bobcats road loss to the Indians.
Girls Basketball
3A District Tournament
Filer 67, Kimberly 50
FILER — No.1 Filer came out of the blocks fast and played a solid defensive game in the championship game win over No.2 Kimberly. The Wildcats were also good at the free throw line finishing 13-of-18. Filer junior Alexis Monson exploded for a game-high 28 points and senior Kathleen Hale tossed in 14. Junior Reece Garey finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs followed by sophomore Kelsey Stanger and sophomore Mekell Wright each with 11. Kimberly will play in a state play-in game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pocatello.
“We were able to withstand a couple of their runs,” said Filer coach Mike Amaya.
1ADII District Tournament – Shoshone
Camas County 63, Dietrich 39
SHOSHONE — No. 2 Camas County held a 10-point lead over No. 4 Dietrich after three quarters and finished the game, out-scoring the Blue Devils 23-9 in the fourth period eliminating Dietrich from the 1ADII district tournament. The Mushers helped their scoring in the final quarter hitting 18-of-14 free throws. Junior Alyssa Whittle finished with 17 points, junior Ashly Botz tossed in15, senior Rayann Martin had 10 and senior Sammy McFadyen pulled down 10 rebounds for Camas County. Dietrich sophomore Hailey Astle led all players with 19 points. Camas County will play Richfield on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“All seven girls played great on defense and offense. Hailey Astle played a great game for Dietrich,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.
Carey 43, Richfield 30
SHOSHONE — No. 1 Carey senior Kylie Wood scored 19 points, sophomore Berenice Vargas added 11 and sophomore Jane Parke had nine in the Championship Game of the 1ADII Girls district tournament win over No. 3 Richfield. Senior Serena Kent and freshman Kasey Hendren each had seven for the Tigers. Richfield will play Camas County on Thursday at 7 p.m.
1ADI District Tournament
Murtaugh 65, Raft River 43
MURTAUGH — No. 1 Murtaugh had four players in double figures in the loser out win over No.3 Raft River. Junior Addie Stoker was the leading scorer for the Red Devils with 17 points, senior Allison Nebeker added 16, senior Amanda Elorrieta had 11 and freshman Addison Stanger with 10. For the Trojans, senior Kaybree Christensen scored 13 points and senior Braylee Heaton had 10. Murtaugh is headed to a state play-in game on Saturday at Twin Falls at 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Minico at Jerome
Minico (MINI) 21.0 Jerome (JERO) 19.0
120: Cooper Scarrow (JERO) over Payton Crandall (MINI) (Fall 0:17) 126: Luis Villalobos (MINI) over Omar Toral (JERO) (Fall 3:25) 132: Ethan Borrayo (JERO) over Andrew Ball (MINI) (MD 16-3) 138: Kale Osterhout (MINI) over Alex Gaver (JERO) (Dec 7-4) 145: Kyson Anderson (MINI) over Camren Firth (JERO) (Fall 3:08) 152: Gavin Williamson (JERO) over Xavier Arredondo (MINI) (Dec 2-1) 160: Andrew Pruitt (JERO) over Xander Johnson (MINI) (Fall 5:53) 195: Javier Rangel (MINI) over Brian Ascencio (JERO) (Fall 4:14)