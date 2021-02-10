Sports Results

Wendell 63, Gooding 56

WENDELL — Wendell senior Zane Kelsey finished with 16 points and four assists and senior Isaac Slade had 14 points and eight boards in the home win over Gooding. Senior Gavin Martin led the Senators with 18 points and senior Owen Rogers had 15. Wendell is the second seed in the 2A district tournament and hosts No. 3 Declo on Monday at 7 p.m.

Canyon Ridge 31, Mountain Home 28

MOUNTAIN HOME — The Riverhawks won the low scoring Great Basin road game over the Tigers. Senior Brody Osen had nine points for Canyon Ridge and junior CJ Mann had 11 for Mountain Home.

Preston 56, Burley 33

PRESTON — Burley junior Adam Kloepfer scored 11 points and senior Jarrett Orthman added eight in the Bobcats road loss to the Indians.

Girls Basketball

3A District Tournament

Filer 67, Kimberly 50