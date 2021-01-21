Sports Results

Camas County 78, Hansen 70

FAIRFIELD — Camas County junior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 24 points and six rebounds, freshman Troy Smith had 17, junior Dawson Kramer added 15 points and seven boards and freshman Emmett Palan tossed in 12 in the Camas County home win over Hansen in the Sawtooth Conference game. Hansen sophomore Salvador Camarillo led the Huskies with 21 points and senior Jonathan Camarillo had 16. Hansen hosts Castleford on Monday and Camas County is at Dietrich on Tuesday

Girls Basketball

Castleford 54, Twin Falls Christian Academy 27

CASTLEFORD — The Wolves got 17 points and five rebounds from senior Aubrey Mahannah, 12 points and six rebounds from senior Zailee Poulson and eight points and five rebounds from freshman Halle Derrick in the home win over the Warriors. Junior Kelsey Lewis led Twin Falls Christian with eight points, junior Grace Bolyard had six points and junior Annie Novinger had five points. Castleford is at Wendell on Friday.

Camas County 52, Hansen 24