Sports Results

Thursday, Jan. 21
Bowling
Declo vs Minico, at Snake River, 4 p.m.
Boys
Minico 13, Declo 1
High bowlers:
Minico - Ethan Hager - 245
Declo - Jaxson Smyer - 278
Girls
Declo 9, Minico 5
High bowlers:
Minico - Jacobi Molina -175
Declo - Aubrie Johnson -183
Boys Basketball
Twin Falls 41, Mountain Home 40
MOUNTAIN HOME — Twin Falls senior Mason Swafford had nine points and junior Kurtis Christensen and senior Nic Swensen each added six points in the low scoring Great Basin Conference road win over Mountain Home. Junior Brandon Bethel led all players with 14 points for the Tigers. Twin Falls hosts Preston and Mountain Home is at Skyline on Saturday.
Castleford 62, Hagerman 30
HAGERMAN — Junior Eric Taylor had 10 points for the Wolves and senior Alex Gonzalez finished with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Pirates in the Sawtooth Conference loss to the Wolves. Castleford is at Hansen on Monday and Hagerman is at Richfield on Tuesday.
Carey 79, Richfield 66
RICHFIELD — The Panthers had five players in double digits led by senior Ashton Sparrow with 19 points, senior Jesus Villanueva followed with 15, senior Hunter Smith with 14, senior Dallin Parke had 12 and junior Chase Bennion with 10 in the Sawtooth Conference road win over the Tigers. Sophomore Carsn Perkes finished with a game-high 31 points and 15 boards followed by sophomore Jamen Fuchs with 10. Carey is at Shoshone on Monday and Richfield is at Grace Lutheran in Pocatello on Saturday.
Minico 39, Jerome 34
RUPERT — Minico junior Klayton Wilson lead all players with 18 points and Jerome junior Gavin Capps had 14 points in the Spartans Great Basin Conference home win over the Tigers. Jerome is at Buhl on Friday and Minico is at Columbia on Saturday.
Burley 62, Canyon Ridge 43
BURLEY — Burley junior Adam Kloepfer picked up 23 points and nine rebounds and junior Stockton Page added 22 in the home Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks. Canyon Ridge senior Brody Osen had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Burley hosts Wood River on Monday Canyon Ridge is at Twin Falls on Wednesday.
Buhl 39, Filer 36
FILER — The Indians defeated the host Wildcats in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. Buhl senior Joe Armitage had 13 points and Filer junior Tegun Tews had 12. Buhl hosts Jerome on Friday and Filer hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.
Camas County 78, Hansen 70
FAIRFIELD — Camas County junior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 24 points and six rebounds, freshman Troy Smith had 17, junior Dawson Kramer added 15 points and seven boards and freshman Emmett Palan tossed in 12 in the Camas County home win over Hansen in the Sawtooth Conference game. Hansen sophomore Salvador Camarillo led the Huskies with 21 points and senior Jonathan Camarillo had 16. Hansen hosts Castleford on Monday and Camas County is at Dietrich on Tuesday
Girls Basketball
Castleford 54, Twin Falls Christian Academy 27
CASTLEFORD — The Wolves got 17 points and five rebounds from senior Aubrey Mahannah, 12 points and six rebounds from senior Zailee Poulson and eight points and five rebounds from freshman Halle Derrick in the home win over the Warriors. Junior Kelsey Lewis led Twin Falls Christian with eight points, junior Grace Bolyard had six points and junior Annie Novinger had five points. Castleford is at Wendell on Friday.
Camas County 52, Hansen 24
FAIRFIELD — Camas County junior Alyssa Whittle had five steals for layups and ended the game with 18 points in the Mushers Sawtooth Conference home win over the Huskies. Junior Ashley Botz was also in double figures with 14 points. Sophomore Kiley Williams and sophomore Hannah Skinner each had six points for Hansen. Camas County (9-3) is at Butte County on Friday and Hansen hosts Valley on Saturday.
Oakley 34, Glenns Ferry 15
OAKLEY — Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette and sophomore Kylan Jones each had 12 points in the Snake River home win over the Pilots. Jones was 10-of-14 at the free-throw line. Senior LeaBeth Hance and junior Jenna Morrison each had five points for Glenns Ferry. Oakley (8-9, 5-3) hosts Declo on Saturday and Glenns Ferry is at Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 58, Shoshone 21
SHOSHONE — The Lions picked up a road Snake River Conference win over the Indians behind 16 points by senior Kynlee Thornton and 14 by senior Lauren Gomez. For Shoshone, sophomore Karlie Chapman finished with 14 points. Shoshone hosts Wendell on Saturday and Lighthouse Christian hosts Oakley on Tuesday.
Kimberly 63, Gooding 57
GOODING — The Bulldogs were led by junior Reece Garey with 21 points in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference road win over the Senators. The leading scorer of the game was Gooding junior Alx Roe with 27 points. Gooding (8-7, 2-3) hosts Filer on Wednesday and Kimberly hosts Declo on Thursday.
Murtaugh 57, Raft River 53
MALTA — Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker had 12 points and senior Allison Nebeker and senior Amanda Elorrieta each finished with 11 points in the Red Devils win over the Trojans in the Snake River Conference. Raft River was led by senior Braylee Heaton with the top score of the night of 22 points and senior Kaybree Christensen had 16. Murtaugh hosts Glenns Ferry and Raft River is at Shoshone on Tuesday.
Valley 53, Dietrich 50
HAZELTON — Valley senior Bailey Stephens led all scorers with 15 points and sophomore Hailey Astle had 14 for Dietrich. Dietrich is at Rockland and Valley is at Hansen on Saturday.
Wrestling
Sugar-Salem 66, Filer 12
98: OP Ricks (SUSA) over (FILE) (For.) 106: Aiden Meikle (SUSA) over Alice Smith (FILE) (Dec 7-0) 113: Tillman Allen (SUSA) over Sara Lloyd (FILE) (Fall 3:48) 120: Blaze Klingler (SUSA) over (FILE) (For.) 126: Tristen Brown (SUSA) over Lauren Henderhan (FILE) (Fall 0:28) 132: Kyler Singleton (SUSA) over (FILE) (For.) 138: Skyler Klingler (SUSA) over (FILE) (For.) 145: Bridger Norman (SUSA) over (FILE) (For.) 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (SUSA) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (Fall 2:30) 160: Skyler Lerwill (SUSA) over Jaimen Swainston (FILE) (Dec 9-2) 170: Cody Tillery (SUSA) over (FILE) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over (SUSA) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Caden Dalling (SUSA) over (FILE) (For.) 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over Braxton Peebles (SUSA) (Fall 3:58)
Sugar-Salem 66, Kimberly 21
98: OP Ricks (SUSA) over (KIMB) (For.) 106: Dallin Walter (KIMB) over Aiden Meikle (SUSA) (Fall 0:36) 113: Tillman Allen (SUSA) over (KIMB) (For.) 120: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over Blaze Klingler (SUSA) (Fall 3:57) 126: Tristen Brown (SUSA) over Preston Shaw (KIMB) (Fall 1:20) 132: Kyler Singleton (SUSA) over Jared Hanchey (KIMB) (Fall 1:32) 138: Skyler Klingler (SUSA) over Tennessee Owens (KIMB) (Fall 3:51) 145: Bridger Norman (SUSA) over (KIMB) (For.) 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (SUSA) over Ethan Coy (KIMB) (Dec 10-3) 160: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over Skyler Lerwill (SUSA) (Dec 7-4) 170: Cody Tillery (SUSA) over Riley Klimes (KIMB) (Fall 0:45) 182: 195: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over (SUSA) (For.) 220: Caden Dalling (SUSA) over (KIMB) (For.) 285: Braxton Peebles (SUSA) over (KIMB) (For.)
Buhl, Declo, Century at Jerome
Buhl 51, Century 36
106: Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) over (CENT) (For.) 113: Bowen Brunson (BUHL) over Devyn Greenland (CENT) (Fall 1:53) 120: Kade Orr (BUHL) over Austin Leavitt (CENT) (TF 17-1 0:16) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over Dillon Turner (CENT) (Fall 0:20) 132: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over (CENT) (For.) 138: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over (CENT) (For.) 145: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Shad Smith (CENT) (MD 11-0) 152: Benn Winkle (BUHL) over James Laudenklos (CENT) (Fall 2:43) 160: Canyon Mansfield (CENT) over Kaiden Villaro (BUHL) (Fall 2:27) 170: Easton Millward (CENT) over Kaleb Homan (BUHL) (Fall 0:39) 182: Marcus Lee (CENT) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Michael Houghton (CENT) over Spencer Gorrell (BUHL) (Fall 0:53) 220: Riley Robinson (CENT) over Garret Theurer (BUHL) (Fall 1:06) 285: Gerardo Duran (CENT) over (BUHL) (For.) 98: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over Josh Stout (CENT) (Fall 0:56)
Buhl 52, Declo 35
113: Bowen Brunson (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.) 120: Kade Orr (BUHL) over Dax Blackmon (DECL) (TF 22-6 4:52) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.) 132: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over Nathan Gerratt (DECL) (Fall 4:41) 138: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over AV Marino (DECL) (TF 15-0 4:10) 145: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over Ben Gerratt (DECL) (Fall 1:21) 152: Benn Winkle (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.) 160: Case Durfee (DECL) over Tate Douglas (BUHL) (Fall 3:39) 170: Gabe Matthews (DECL) over Kaleb Homan (BUHL) (TF 15-0 4:11) 182: Presley Fullmer (DECL) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Braden Darrington (DECL) over Spencer Gorrell (BUHL) (Fall 1:22) 220: Miguel Juarez (DECL) over Garret Theurer (BUHL) (Fall 0:25) 285: Peyton Thompson (DECL) over (BUHL) (For.) 98: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over Riley Hutchison (DECL) (Fall 0:21) 106: Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) over (DECL) (For.)
Jerome 58, Declo 9
106: Kaiden Rubash (JERO) over (DECL) (For.) 113: Dallin Wellard (JERO) over (DECL) (For.) 120: Dax Blackmon (DECL) over Jordan Fisher (JERO) (Dec 7-1) 126: Eli Espino (JERO) over (DECL) (For.) 132: Ethan Borrayo (JERO) over Nathan Gerratt (DECL) (MD 14-0) 138: Ryland Turner (JERO) over AV Marino (DECL) (Dec 3-0) 145: Brock Smith (JERO) over Ben Gerratt (DECL) (Fall 1:55) 152: Levi Lockett (JERO) over (DECL) (For.) 160: Jacob Wallace (JERO) over Case Durfee (DECL) (Dec 8-6) 170: Gabe Matthews (DECL) over Matthew Young (JERO) (Dec 9-5) 182: Nathan Parsons (JERO) over Presley Fullmer (DECL) (Fall 2:26) 195: Joseph Stevenson (JERO) over Braden Darrington (DECL) (Dec 8-2) 220: Porter Wright (JERO) over Miguel Juarez (DECL) (Dec 8-3) 285: Peyton Thompson (DECL) over Mark Larsen (JERO) (Dec 5-4) 98: Troy Larsen (JERO) over Riley Hutchison (DECL) (Fall 0:20)
Jerome 47, Century 23
113: Devyn Greenland (CENT) over Dallin Wellard (JERO) (Fall 2:54) 120: Jordan Fisher (JERO) over Austin Leavitt (CENT) (Dec 11-4) 126: Eli Espino (JERO) over Dillon Turner (CENT) (TF 17-1 4:36) 132: Ethan Borrayo (JERO) over (CENT) (For.) 138: Xander Thompson (CENT) over Ryland Turner (JERO) (MD 8-0) 145: Shad Smith (CENT) over Brock Smith (JERO) (Dec 4-2) 152: Levi Lockett (JERO) over James Laudenklos (CENT) (Fall 2:32) 160: Canyon Mansfield (CENT) over Jacob Wallace (JERO) (MD 11-1) 170: Easton Millward (CENT) over Matthew Young (JERO) (Dec 9-2) 182: Nathan Parsons (JERO) over Marcus Lee (CENT) (SV-1 3-1) 195: Joseph Stevenson (JERO) over Michael Houghton (CENT) (Fall 2:57) 220: Porter Wright (JERO) over Riley Robinson (CENT) (Fall 4:29) 285: Gerardo Duran (CENT) over Mark Larsen (JERO) (Dec 3-0) 98: Troy Larsen (JERO) over Josh Stout (CENT) (Fall 0:42) 106: Kaiden Rubash (JERO) over (CENT) (For.)
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Bowling
Gooding at Twin Falls, at Bowladrome, 4 p.m.
Boys
Twin Falls 12.5, Gooding 1.5
High bowler:
Twin Falls - Riley Magee -234
Girls
Twin Falls Girls 9, Gooding 5
High bowler:
Twin Falls - Stephi Leazer - 216
Boys Basketball
Hansen 48, Murtaugh 39
HANSEN — Senior Jonathan Camarillo finished with 16 points and sophomore Salvador Camarillo added 14 in the Huskies home win over the Red Devils. Senior Ty Stanger led Murtaugh with 12 points. Hansen is at Camas County on Thursday and Murtaugh is at Glenns Ferry on Friday.
Richfield 61, Castleford 43
CASTLEFORD — The Tigers picked up a road Sawtooth Conference win over the Wolves. Richfield sophomore Luke Dalton finished with 21 points, sophomore Clay Kent followed with 18 and sophomore Carsn Perkes had 13. For Castleford, junior Eric Taylor had 14 points. Richfield hosts Carey and Castleford is at Hagerman on Thursday.
Valley 72, Raft River 54
HAZELTON — Senior Rawlin Godfrey totaled 15 points, sophomore Kyle Christensen had 14 and junior Jadon Johnson and junior Omar Campos each had 13 in the Vikings win over the Trojans. Senior Ryan Spaeth led Raft River with 16. Raft River hosts Shoshone and Valley hosts Declo on Friday.
Wendell 46, American Falls 25
AMERICAN FALLS — Despite losing his grandfather, Papa Kelsey, on Wednesday morning, senior Zane Kelsey led the Wendell scoring with 14 points in the road win over American Falls. Wendell (9-3) is at North Fremont on Friday.
“I was really proud of the three Kelsey boys, Preston, Jackson and Zane that played for their grandpa today,” said Wendell coach AJ Kelsey.
Gooding 50, Declo 46
DECLO — Gooding senior Owen Rogers led all players with 24 points and junior Colston Loveland had 12 in the Senators road win over the Hornets. Senior Tyler Olsen had a team high 15 points for Declo. Gooding is at Kimberly and Declo is at Valley on Friday.
Kimberly 52, Wood River 36
KIMBERLY — Kimberly freshman Gatlin Bair was the top scorer for the game with 15 points, junior Jackson Cummins added 14 and junior Ethan Okelberry had 10 in the home win over Wood River. Sophomore Mosi Slotten had 10 for the Wolverines. Wood River is at Jerome on Wednesday and Kimberly hosts Gooding on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 61, Butte County 54
TWIN FALLS — After a slow start and down one into the half, Lighthouse Christian had a 24-point third quarter in the home win over the Pirates. Senior Collin Holloway led the Lions with a team-high 22 points followed by junior Clay Silva with 15 and freshman Jack DeJong had 11. Lighthouse Christian travels to Oakley on Friday.
Burley 45, Canyon Ridge 27
BURLEY — Burley sophomore Amari Whiting was the leading scorer with 26 points and junior Lynzey Searle tossed in seven in the Bobcats Great Basin Conference home win over the Riverhawks who were led by sophomore Lilly Teske with six points. Canyon Ridge hosts Minico and Burley is at Jerome on Friday.
Mountain Home 49, Twin Falls 32
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home sophomore Madi Keener led all players with 13 points and junior Reece Floyd followed with 10 in the Great Basin Conference win over Twin Falls. Junior Keeli Peterson had 11 points for the Bruins. Twin Falls hosts Highland and Mountain Home is at Wood River on Friday.
“We got a really good start and were up 19-4 at the end of the first quarter,” said Mountain Home coach Brent Keener.