Sports Results

Sydney Snyder started the game for Canyon Ridge surrendering seven runs on two hits over five innings and striking out four. Tylee Heider took the loss for the Riverhawks and gave up five runs on two hits over two innings while striking out three.

Canyon Ridge outhit Preston 15-4 but also committed seven errors. For the Riverhawks, Alexia Pfister was 3-for-5, Bailey Sligar 3-for-4 including a double and homerun with three RBIs, Sydney Snyder 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Aillianna Tibbets 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, and Elsie Summerfield 2-for-4.

Jaycee Larson was the winning pitcher for Preston lasting seven innings, allowing 15 hits and seven runs while striking out six and walking one. Rorie Hansen went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead the Indians.

In game two, the two teams combined for 25 hits, 15 for Preston and 10 for Canyon Ridge in the Indians win. Sligar took the loss for the Riverhawks.

She lasted seven innings, allowing 15 hits and nine runs while striking out six. Charly Bair was the winning pitcher for Preston going seven innings, allowing ten hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one. At the plate for Canyon Ridge, Pfister was 3-for-4 with a triple and homerun with one RBI, Jaycee Massie 2-for-3 with a homerun and one RBI, and Sligar 2-for-3 with two stolen bases.

For the Indians, Larson was 4-for-4 with a double, Hansen 3-for-5 with one RBI and a double and Dru Despain 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0