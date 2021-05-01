Sports Results

Saturday, May 1
Baseball
Marsh Valley 6, Kimberly 2
ARIMO - The Bulldogs outhit the Eagles 8-4 in the road loss to the Eagles. Brennen Chappell took the loss for Kimberly allowing four hits and six runs over five and two-thirds innings while striking out eight in the Bulldogs loss to the Eagles. Jordan Flameling came in the game in the sixth inning. For the Bulldogs, Zak Abbott was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Logan McMurdie 2-for-3 including a double.
Softball
Marsh Valley 12, Kimberly 2
ARIMO – The two teams were tied 2-2 after three innings. Marsh Valley took the lead with two runs in the fourth and added eight runs in the fifth. Presley Lyman took the loss for Bulldogs surrendering six runs on six hits over four innings while striking out five and walking one. Alyssa Poulsen and Demi Vega followed on the mound. Mackenzie Theodozio (double), Lyman, Journee Stewart (RBI), and Abby Miller each managed one hit for Kimberly.
Preston 12, Canyon Ridge 7 Game 1
Preston 9, Canyon Ridge 3 Game 2
TWIN FALLS - Preston took the early lead with four runs in the first inning. Canyon Ridge followed with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Riverhawks trailed 12-4 into the home half of the seventh and scored three runs in the loss of game one.
Sydney Snyder started the game for Canyon Ridge surrendering seven runs on two hits over five innings and striking out four. Tylee Heider took the loss for the Riverhawks and gave up five runs on two hits over two innings while striking out three.
Canyon Ridge outhit Preston 15-4 but also committed seven errors. For the Riverhawks, Alexia Pfister was 3-for-5, Bailey Sligar 3-for-4 including a double and homerun with three RBIs, Sydney Snyder 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Aillianna Tibbets 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, and Elsie Summerfield 2-for-4.
Jaycee Larson was the winning pitcher for Preston lasting seven innings, allowing 15 hits and seven runs while striking out six and walking one. Rorie Hansen went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead the Indians.
In game two, the two teams combined for 25 hits, 15 for Preston and 10 for Canyon Ridge in the Indians win. Sligar took the loss for the Riverhawks.
She lasted seven innings, allowing 15 hits and nine runs while striking out six. Charly Bair was the winning pitcher for Preston going seven innings, allowing ten hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one. At the plate for Canyon Ridge, Pfister was 3-for-4 with a triple and homerun with one RBI, Jaycee Massie 2-for-3 with a homerun and one RBI, and Sligar 2-for-3 with two stolen bases.
For the Indians, Larson was 4-for-4 with a double, Hansen 3-for-5 with one RBI and a double and Dru Despain 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.