Sports Results

Tuesday, Feb. 2
Boys Basketball
Burley 68,
Wood River 42HAILEY — Burley junior Stockton Page led the Bobcats with 17 points and three assists and senior Jarrett Orthman finished with 16 points and four assists in the Great Basin road win over the Wolverines. Sophomore Korbin Heitzman led Wood River with 17 points. Burley is at Twin Falls and Wood River is at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
Jerome 65,
Mountain Home 51 MOUNTAIN HOME — Jerome was led by junior Gavin Capps with 25 points, junior Michael Lloyd added 19 and sophomore Scott Cook had 12 in the Great Basin win over Mountain Home. Sophomore Loren Wright led the Tigers with13 and sophomore Nick Fulbright had 11. Mountain Home is at Minico and Jerome (15-2, 9-1) is at Kimberly on Thursday.
Minico 39, Twin Falls 37
RUPERT — Sophomore Brevin Trenkle led Minico with 17 points in the Great Basin win over Twin Falls. Sophomore Zach Ball had 12 for the Bruins. Twin Falls hosts Burley and Minico hosts Mountain Home on Thursday.
Butte County 64, Richfield 56 RICHFIELD — Too many turnovers at crucial times and foul trouble in the third quarter were the biggest issues in the loss to Butte County. Sophomore Carsn Perkes finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore Clay Kent had 14 and sophomore Luke Dalton had 12. Richfield hosts Grace Lutheran on Wednesday.
Dietrich 70,
Hagerman 29 HAGERMAN — The Blue Devils defeated the host Pirates in the Sawtooth Conference road game. For Dietrich, senior Brady Power and junior Jett Shaw both finished with 13 points and sophomore Cody Power had 11. Hagerman was led by senior Alex Gonzalez with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Hagerman is at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday and Dietrich is at Valley on Saturday.
Lighthouse Christian 51, Murtaugh 47 MURTAUGH — Lighthouse Christian senior Collin Holloway scored a game-high 27 points and freshman Jack DeJong added 14 in the Lions Snake River win over the Red Devils. For Murtaugh, senior Chris Grunig led with 13 points, senior Ty Stanger had 10 and senior Wesley Stanger had six points and 10 rebounds. Murtaugh is at Raft River and Lighthouse Christian hosts Shoshone on Thursday.
Oakley 58, Shoshone 32 OAKLEY — Oakley junior Payton Beck scored 25 points and senior Corbin Bedke added 18 in the Snake River win over Shoshone. Senior Gabriel Myers scored 21 points for the Indians. Shoshone is at Lighthouse Christian on Thursday and Oakley is at Glenns Ferry on Saturday.
Raft River 77,
Glenns Ferry 51 MALTA — Senior Ryan Spaeth led Raft River with 25 points, senior Bodee Spencer added 20 and senior Kagan Knudsen had 10 in the Trojans Snake River win over the Pilots. Senior Ty Crane led Glenns Ferry with 24 points. Glenns Ferry is at Carey and Raft River hosts Murtaugh on Thursday.
Kimberly 50, Canyon Ridge 26 TWIN FALLS — Junior Ethan Okelberry scored 15 points and junior Jackson Cummins had 12 for Kimberly in the win over the Canyon Ridge, which was led by senior Ryker Holtzen with 10 points. Canyon Ridge hosts Wood River and Kimberly hosts Jerome on Thursday.
Filer 57, Buhl 53 BUHL — The Wildcats picked up a road Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference victory over the Indians. Filer junior Drake Speirs and junior Joel Perez each had 14 points. Buhl junior Caden Ray had 13 points and senior Drexler Jaynes finished with 11 points and eight boards. Buhl is at Gooding on Friday and Filer is at Kimberly Tuesday.
Camas County 63, Carey 58
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers defeated the Panthers in the Sawtooth Conference home game. No details were available. Carey hosts Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
2A Girls District
Wendell 48, Valley 37 WENDELL — No. 2 Wendell defeated No. 3 Valley in the opening game of the 2A district tournament and will move on to play at No. 1 Declo on Thursday. The Vikings held the lead 19-15 at the half but the Trojans outscored the Vikings 33-18 in the second half. Junior Ana Scott led Wendell in the win with a double-double, 18 points and 11 rebounds, senior Julianna Pope added 13 points and senior Aspen Stinemates had 12. Valley senior Bailey Stephens led both teams with 19 points. Valley will play Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Regular Season
Carey 61, Camas County 55
FAIRFIELD — After the two teams battled for three quarters and most of the fourth, Carey took a 59-55 lead over Camas County with a minute remaining in regulation and held on for the Sawtooth Conference road win in the final regular season game for both teams as they head into the district tournament. Senior Kylie Wood sparked the Panthers win scoring 40 points including eight 3-pointers. Junior Alyssa Whittle came out and scored a team-high 24 points for the Mushers followed by junior Ashly Botz with 12.
Richfield 37, Hansen 21 HANSEN — Junior Mackenzie Riley led the Tigers with nine points and senior Serena Kent and junior Victoria Truman each had eight points in the Sawtooth Conference win over the Huskies. Sophomore Hannah Skinner led all players with 12 points in the final regular season game for both teams before the district tournament begins.
Bowling
Monday, Feb. 1
Canyon Ridge vs Wendell at Ranch Bowl in Gooding
Boys
Canyon Ridge 14, Wendell 0
High Bowler:
Canyon Ridge—Ben Heider—223
Monday, Feb. 1
Girls Basketball
3A District Tournament
Filer 58, Buhl 27FILER — Filer will host No. 3 Gooding on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Buhl will play Kimberly at Filer on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game.
Gooding 46, Kimberly 36KIMBERLY — Gooding plays at No. 1 Filer on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Kimberly will play No. 4 Buhl at Filer on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game.