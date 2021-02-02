Sports Results

Kimberly 50, Canyon Ridge 26 TWIN FALLS — Junior Ethan Okelberry scored 15 points and junior Jackson Cummins had 12 for Kimberly in the win over the Canyon Ridge, which was led by senior Ryker Holtzen with 10 points. Canyon Ridge hosts Wood River and Kimberly hosts Jerome on Thursday.

Filer 57, Buhl 53 BUHL — The Wildcats picked up a road Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference victory over the Indians. Filer junior Drake Speirs and junior Joel Perez each had 14 points. Buhl junior Caden Ray had 13 points and senior Drexler Jaynes finished with 11 points and eight boards. Buhl is at Gooding on Friday and Filer is at Kimberly Tuesday.

Camas County 63, Carey 58

FAIRFIELD — The Mushers defeated the Panthers in the Sawtooth Conference home game. No details were available. Carey hosts Glenns Ferry on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

2A Girls District