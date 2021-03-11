Sports Results

Baseball

BUHL — The Indians and Senators combined for 33 runs and 20 hits in the Buhl win over the Senators. The game was tied at 13 in the bottom of the fifth inning with Buhl at bat when Kaden Homan doubled in three runs breaking the tie. The Indians plated nine runs in the inning and added two more in the sixth. Wyatt Anderson had two hits for Gooding including two doubles and four RBIs and Homan finished with two hits with a home run and four RBIs. Gooding was led by Brooks Norby with three hits and Ethan Kulhanek with three RBIs and three hits. Anderson started for Buhl and went two innings allowing 10 runs on five hits. Reagan Sermon was on mound for the Senators and got in three innings allowing three runs on one hit and two strikeouts.