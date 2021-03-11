Sports Results

Baseball
Buhl 19, Gooding 14
BUHL — The Indians and Senators combined for 33 runs and 20 hits in the Buhl win over the Senators. The game was tied at 13 in the bottom of the fifth inning with Buhl at bat when Kaden Homan doubled in three runs breaking the tie. The Indians plated nine runs in the inning and added two more in the sixth. Wyatt Anderson had two hits for Gooding including two doubles and four RBIs and Homan finished with two hits with a home run and four RBIs. Gooding was led by Brooks Norby with three hits and Ethan Kulhanek with three RBIs and three hits. Anderson started for Buhl and went two innings allowing 10 runs on five hits. Reagan Sermon was on mound for the Senators and got in three innings allowing three runs on one hit and two strikeouts.
Mountain Home 15, Kimberly 14 Game 1
Kimberly 24, Mountain Home 3 Game 2
MOUNTAIN HOME — In game 1, Kimberly and Mountain Home were tied at 14-all in the bottom of the eight inning. The Tigers scored on a double for the win over the Bulldogs. Jackson Cummins collected four hits including a triple and Logan McMurdie had three hits including two triples with five RBIs.
In game two, the Bulldogs scored 24 runs on 23 hits in the win over the Tigers. The big inning for Kimberly was in the fifth where they scored 16 runs. For Kimberly, Jordan Flameling and Race Widmier both had four hits and had three RBIs, Jackson Cummins finished with three hits and four RBIs and Jared Hancey had three hits and two RBIs
Softball
Minico 7, Bonneville 5 Game 1
Bonneville 15, Minico 2 Game 2
RUPERT — The Spartans took an early lead in game one scoring a run in the first inning and then added three runs in the third and fourth innings. The Bees put a run up in the third and a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Amber Wickel was the winning pitcher throwing a complete seven inning game allowing seven hits and five runs with 12 strikeouts and two walks. For Minico, Hana Pfeiffer had three hits, Averie Page had two hits including a double and Riley Neilson and Lexi Hutchison each with two hits. Wickel helped herself with a triple and two RBIs. The Spartans had five stolen bases with Neilson and Blyth Anderson each with two each and Pfeiffer had one.
In game two, the Bees scored nine runs in the first inning and went on to add six more runs. The Spartans added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Hailey Higley started on the mound for Minico and only lasted one-third of an inning allowing four hits and seven runs with three walks. Wickel came in and threw the last four and two-thirds innings, giving up eight hits and eight runs with seven strikeouts and five walks. Bonneville outhit Minico 12-7. Pfieffer was 3-for-3 with a double.
Mountain Home 16, Kimberly 0 Game 1
Mountain Home 5, Kimberly 1 Game 2
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home posted eight runs in the first, five in the second and three in third inning in the Tigers win over the Bulldogs. Mountain Home had eight hits and Kimberly only one. Presley Lyman had the lone Kimberly hit and Lexus Amundson had three hits with two doubles and five RBIs for Mountain Home. In game two, there were only four hits, two by each team in the Tigers win over the Bulldogs in the three-inning game. Emily Hanchey had both Kimberly hits. Breanna Elliott and Reece Floyd had the Mountain Home hits.
Buhl 10, Gooding 8
BUHL — Buhl built up a seven-run lead and held off Gooding’s late comeback for the win. Aubrey Mahannha had three hits including a double for Buhl, Kindra Azevedo, Kaycie Theurer, and Kim Sherman each had two hits. Theurer had a home run and finished with five RBIs and Sherman had three with a triple. For Gooding, Reece Fleming had four hits with two doubles and Morgan Durham had two hits and Alx Roe had three RBIs. Trinity Tvrdy got the win in seven innings allowing 11 hits and eight runs with five strikeouts and five walks. Moe Durham took the loss for the Senators giving up ten runs on 12 hits striking out five and walking one.
Wendell 7, Glenns Ferry 5
WENDELL — The Trojans won at home defeating the Pilots. Ayla Geer led Wendell with two hits in four at bats with three RBIs. Ana Scott pitched three innings striking out six