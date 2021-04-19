Sports Results

FILER – Combining two walks, a couple of stolen bases, a pair of wild pitches, a single and three errors and the Wildcats had posted the first four runs of the game in the home half of the first inning all before the Bulldogs could get the first out in game one. The Wildcats added two more runs in the second. Kimberly got back in the game scoring four runs in the fourth with errors committed by Filer and an RBI double by Kiana Bishop and RBI single by Journee Stewart and tacked on two in the seventh. But the Wildcats added two in the fourth, one in the fifth and sixth and two in the sixth for the win. Winner Filer pitcher Sami Taylor threw seven innings giving up six runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks. At the plate for Filer, McCarty Stoddard was 2-for-3 including a double and Jasmine Earl 2-for-4 with two RBIs. The two teams committed 14 errors, Kimberly made eight and Filer had six. Kimberly pitcher Presley Lyman took the loss in six innings allowing 11 runs with eight hits four strikeouts and eight walks Kiana Bishop was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI, Journee Stewart 1-for-3 with one RBI and Emily Hanchey 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs.The Wildcats scored 15 runs on 11 hits with three errors and the Bulldogs were shutout with one hit and committed eight errors in game two. Filer pitcher McCarty Stoddard threw a shutout in the win over the Bulldogs in four innings with seven strikeouts. Demi Vega suffered the loss for Kimberly surrendering 11 runs on 10 hits in three innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Taylor, Stoddard, Gracie Brooks, and Kamrin Barnes each had two hits for Filer. Kiana Bishop had the lone Bulldog hit.