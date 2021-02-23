Sports Results

Boys Basketball

4A District Tournament

Twin Falls 58, Mountain Home 49

TWIN FALLS — No. 5 Mountain Home held the lead at the half in the loser-out game of the 4A district tournament. No. 4 Twin Falls out-scored the Tigers 17-13 in the third quarter and took the 38-37 advantage into the final period, where they once again led the scoring in the fourth quarter, 20-12 for the win. Senior Riley Hubsmith and senior Tyler Robbins each had 14 points for the Bruins and senior Nic Swensen had 10. Senior Hyrum Wright led Mountain Home with 16 points. Twin Falls is at No. 2 Minico on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game

2A Boys District

Valley 62, Declo 48

HAZELTON — Valley led 28-14 at the half in the loser-out game of the 2A district tournament and Declo fought back and closed it to four in the third quarter but the Vikings held on for the win. Sophomore Kyle Christensen led Valley with 20 points, senior Rawlin Godfrey followed with 14, junior Jadon Johnson had 11 and senior Garrett Christensen had nine. Junior Tregan Zollinger led the Hornets with 12 points and senior Tyler Olsen had 11. No. 1 Valley plays at No. 2 Wendell on Thursday at 7 p.m.