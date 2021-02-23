Sports Results

Boys Basketball
4A District Tournament
Twin Falls 58, Mountain Home 49
TWIN FALLS — No. 5 Mountain Home held the lead at the half in the loser-out game of the 4A district tournament. No. 4 Twin Falls out-scored the Tigers 17-13 in the third quarter and took the 38-37 advantage into the final period, where they once again led the scoring in the fourth quarter, 20-12 for the win. Senior Riley Hubsmith and senior Tyler Robbins each had 14 points for the Bruins and senior Nic Swensen had 10. Senior Hyrum Wright led Mountain Home with 16 points. Twin Falls is at No. 2 Minico on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game
2A Boys District
Valley 62, Declo 48
HAZELTON — Valley led 28-14 at the half in the loser-out game of the 2A district tournament and Declo fought back and closed it to four in the third quarter but the Vikings held on for the win. Sophomore Kyle Christensen led Valley with 20 points, senior Rawlin Godfrey followed with 14, junior Jadon Johnson had 11 and senior Garrett Christensen had nine. Junior Tregan Zollinger led the Hornets with 12 points and senior Tyler Olsen had 11. No. 1 Valley plays at No. 2 Wendell on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We shared the ball really well. Kyle had a great night on both ends and Rawlin knocked down some big shots,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.
1ADI District Tournament
Oakley 62, Raft River 46
Championship Game
OAKLEY — No. 1 Oakley senior Austin Cranney led the Hornets with 15 points, senior Corbin Bedke finished with 14, junior Payton Beck had 12 points and seven assists and senior Jace Robinson pulled down nine boards in the 1ADI district tournament championship game win over No. 2 Raft River. For the Trojans, senior Ryan Spaeth scored a game high 19 points and senior Bodee Spencer tossed in 15. Raft River will host No. 5 Murtaugh on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Murtaugh 51, Glenns Ferry 37
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils led the Pilots by 13 points, 23-10 at the half and Glenns Ferry closed the gap to 36-27 to begin the fourth quarter in the loser-out game in the 1ADI district tournament. Murtuagh out-scored Glenns Ferry 15-10 in the fourth to seal the win. The Red Devils were led by senior Wes Stanger with 12 points, senior Ty Stanger had 11 and freshman JR Benites 10. Senior Ty Crane scored 15, sophomore Emmett Martin added 10 and junior Nick Hernandez had eight for Glenns Ferry. No. 5 Murtaugh will play at No. 2 Raft River on Thursday at 7 p.m. for second place.