Sports Results

“They did a great job protecting the basket and made us shoot from outside,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz. “We shot 22 percent, which is our worst in two years and we were 3-of-14 from the line. They were 100 percent from the line and shot 47 percent from the floor as well.”

Valley 35, Buhl 28

BUHL — The Vikings won the road game over the Indians behind 14 points by senior Bailey Stephens. Buhl’s top scorer was senior Kassidy Lajoie with 10 points. Valley is at Declo and Buhl is at Wendell on Tuesday.

Oakley 39, Shoshone 24

OAKLEY — Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette led the Hornets with 11 points and sophomore Hope Payton added nine in the Snake River Conference win over Shoshone. Sophomore Karlie Chapman had a team-high 10 points for the Indians. Oakley (3-3, 1-1) is at Grace on Friday and Shoshone is at Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.

Wendell 39, Richfield 30