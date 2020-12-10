Sports Results

Thursday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Twin Falls 56, Mountain Home 27
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls seniors Mason Swafford and Iradukunda Emery each scored 11 points and senior Nic Swensen added nine followed by senior Riley Hubsmith and junior Kurtis Christensen with eight in the Great Basin Conference win over the Tigers. Sophomores Jon Tetrault led Mountain Home with seven points and Loren Wright had six. Twin Falls hosts Kimberly and Mountain Home is at Caldwell on Saturday.
Burley 52, Canyon Ridge 38
TWIN FALLS — The Bobcats got 18 points and seven rebounds from senior Jarrett Orthman and 10 points and eight rebounds from junior Adam Kloepfer in the Great Basin Conference road win over the Riverhawks. Burley (1-3) hosts Jerome on Tuesday and Canyon Ridge (2-3) is at Emmett on Friday.
Dietrich 55, Raft River 37
North 60, Camas County 49
Girls Basketball
North Gem 38, Camas County 33
FAIRFIELD — North Gem held the halftime lead at 23-16 and Camas County outscored the Cowboys 17-15 in the second half but the Mushers came up five points short in the loss. Junior Ashley Botz led the Mushers with 13 points followed by junior Alyssa Whittle with 11. Camas County is at Oakley on Monday.
“They did a great job protecting the basket and made us shoot from outside,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz. “We shot 22 percent, which is our worst in two years and we were 3-of-14 from the line. They were 100 percent from the line and shot 47 percent from the floor as well.”
Valley 35, Buhl 28
BUHL — The Vikings won the road game over the Indians behind 14 points by senior Bailey Stephens. Buhl’s top scorer was senior Kassidy Lajoie with 10 points. Valley is at Declo and Buhl is at Wendell on Tuesday.
Oakley 39, Shoshone 24
OAKLEY — Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette led the Hornets with 11 points and sophomore Hope Payton added nine in the Snake River Conference win over Shoshone. Sophomore Karlie Chapman had a team-high 10 points for the Indians. Oakley (3-3, 1-1) is at Grace on Friday and Shoshone is at Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Wendell 39, Richfield 30
RICHFIELD — After trailing 18-13 at the half, Wendell outscored Richfield 26-12 in the second half for the road win. The Trojans were sharp at the free throw line in the fourth quarter hitting 6-12. Wendell senior Aspen Stinemates finished with 12 points and senior Julianna Pope had 11 and Richfield senior Serena Kent scored nine. Wendell is at Raft River on Friday and Richfield (2-6) is at Rockland on Tuesday.
Filer 60, Kimberly 40
KIMBERLY — Filer senior Ella Fischer and junior Alexis Monson each scored 18 points in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over Kimberly. Sophomore Kelsey Stanger had 10 points to top the Bulldog scoring. Kimberly hosts Jerome on Friday and Filer is at Burley on Saturday.
Declo 57, Gooding 44
GOODING — Declo had three players in double figures in the win over Gooding. Declo junior Macie Larsen was the top scorer for the game with 16 points followed by senior Amelia Christensen with 13 and sophomore Katelynn Koyle added 12. For the Senators, junior Reece Fleming finished with 15 points and junior Kiera Patterson had 10. Declo hosts Valley on Tuesday and Gooding is at Filer on Thursday..
Butte County 48, Murtaugh 21
Wrestling
Twin Falls, Minico, Thunder Ridge at Highland
Thunder Ridge (THRI) 59, Twin Falls (TWFA) 24
98: Isaac Scott (THRI) over Dylan Radmall (TWFA) (Fall 0:34) 106: Talen Eck (THRI) over Francisco Zagal (TWFA) (Fall 3:23) 113: Tate Funderberg (THRI) over Brennan Gordon (TWFA) (Dec 14-7) 120: Jesus Gonzalez (TWFA) over Miklo Silvas (THRI) (Fall 4:41) 126: Kaden Ramos (THRI) over Clancy Mummert (TWFA) (Fall 3:05) 132: Parker Andrews (THRI) over Brayden McNair (TWFA) (MD 11-3) 138: Carsen Jensen (THRI) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Fall 0:53) 145: Gabe Terrill (THRI) over Mason Metcalf (TWFA) (Fall 2:57) 152: Gabe Reeves (THRI) over Grayson Keys (TWFA) (Fall 0:42) 160: Tanner Stanton (THRI) over (TWFA) (For.) 170: James Noorlander (TWFA) over Jared Carlquist (THRI) (Fall 3:00) 182: Cache Holt (THRI) over Keaton Hawk (TWFA) (MD 14-5) 195: Garrett Roedell (THRI) over Skeet Newton (TWFA) (Fall 3:40) 220: Khai Ruiz (TWFA) over Dillon Terley (THRI) (Fall 1:54) 285: Baylee Carney (TWFA) over Silvario Ramirez (THRI) (Fall 0:49)
Minico (MINI) 42, Thunder Ridge (THRI) 36
98: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over Isaac Scott (THRI) (Fall 3:19) 106: Talen Eck (THRI) over Ruben Corona (MINI) (Fall 0:54) 113: Tate Funderberg (THRI) over Braylond Hall (MINI) (Fall 4:41) 120: Brody Ottley (MINI) over Miklo Silvas (THRI) (Fall 0:33) 126: Kaden Ramos (THRI) over Joseph Terry (MINI) (Fall 2:48) 132: Parker Andrews (THRI) over James Burr (MINI) (Dec 4-1) 138: Carsen Jensen (THRI) over Kelt Studer (MINI) (Dec 8-7) 145: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over Gabe Terrill (THRI) (Fall 1:18) 152: Milton Hernandez (MINI) over Gabe Reeves (THRI) (Dec 10-7) 160: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over Tanner Stanton (THRI) (Dec 6-5) 170: Oscar Arteage (MINI) over Jared Carlquist (THRI) (Fall 1:22) 182: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Cache Holt (THRI) (Fall 5:08) 195: Garrett Roedell (THRI) over Kaimbridge Gee (MINI) (Fall 5:04) 220: Braxton Molina (MINI) over Dillon Terley (THRI) (Fall 1:02) 285: Michael England (THRI) over (MINI) (For.)
Minico (MINI) 51.0 Twin Falls (TWFA) 28.0
98: Andre Valero (MINI) over Dylan Radmall (TWFA) (Fall 1:14) 106: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over Ruben Corona (MINI) (TF 15-0 3:42) 113: Brennan Gordon (TWFA) over Braylond Hall (MINI) (Fall 1:37) 120: Brody Ottley (MINI) over Jesus Gonzalez (TWFA) (Fall 2:52) 126: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Clancy Mummert (TWFA) (Dec 8-3) 132: James Burr (MINI) over Brayden McNair (TWFA) (Fall 3:44) 138: Kelt Studer (MINI) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Dec 9-3) 145: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over (TWFA) (For.) 152: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over Grayson Keys (TWFA) (Fall 1:36) 160: Xander Johnson (MINI) over (TWFA) (For.) 170: Oscar Arteage (MINI) over James Noorlander (TWFA) (Fall 2:45) 182: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Keaton Hawk (TWFA) (TB-1 6-3) 195: Skeet Newton (TWFA) over Kaimbridge Gee (MINI) (TF 19-4 4:45) 220: Khai Ruiz
