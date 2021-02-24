Sports Results

Boys Basketball

KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs got 17 points from freshman Gatlin Bair followed by junior Jackson Cummins with seven in the No. 1 Kimberly 3A district tournament championship game win over No. 3 Filer. Filer senior Kelson Gillett and junior Tegun Tews each had 10 points. The Bulldogs led 22-13 at the half and 31-24 after three quarters. Kimberly will play Marsh Valley at noon on Thursday, March 4 at 3A Boys State at Columbia High School. Filer will play Saturday in Pocatello at 1 p.m. in a state play-in game.

DIETRICH — The Blue Devils with senior Brady Power scoring 14 points led the Tigers 27-13 after the first quarter of the wild and fast-paced 1ADII district tournament championship game. Richfield stormed back in the second quarter, out-scoring Dietrich 18-8 and closed the gap to four points, 35-31 at the half. The Tigers kept it close in the third quarter and trailed 57-51 into the final quarter. The Blue Devils broke the game open in the fourth quarter scoring 23 points and the Tigers only had eight for the district title. Brady Power finished with a game-high 38 points, sophomore Cody Power tossed in 21 and senior Rhys Dill grabbed 16 rebounds. Richfield sophomore Carsn Perkes tossed in 24 points and sophomore Luke Dalton added 13. Dietrich will play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at 1ADII Boys State at Caldwell High School. No. 2 Richfield will host No. 5 Carey on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.