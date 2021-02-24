Sports Results

Boys Basketball
3A Boys District Tournament
Kimberly 47, Filer 33 Championship Game
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs got 17 points from freshman Gatlin Bair followed by junior Jackson Cummins with seven in the No. 1 Kimberly 3A district tournament championship game win over No. 3 Filer. Filer senior Kelson Gillett and junior Tegun Tews each had 10 points. The Bulldogs led 22-13 at the half and 31-24 after three quarters. Kimberly will play Marsh Valley at noon on Thursday, March 4 at 3A Boys State at Columbia High School. Filer will play Saturday in Pocatello at 1 p.m. in a state play-in game.
“Defensively we have been really good the last few games. We felt like we did a good job of holding them,” said Kimberly coach Daren Garey.
1ADII District Tournament
Dietrich 80, Richfield 59
Championship Game
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils with senior Brady Power scoring 14 points led the Tigers 27-13 after the first quarter of the wild and fast-paced 1ADII district tournament championship game. Richfield stormed back in the second quarter, out-scoring Dietrich 18-8 and closed the gap to four points, 35-31 at the half. The Tigers kept it close in the third quarter and trailed 57-51 into the final quarter. The Blue Devils broke the game open in the fourth quarter scoring 23 points and the Tigers only had eight for the district title. Brady Power finished with a game-high 38 points, sophomore Cody Power tossed in 21 and senior Rhys Dill grabbed 16 rebounds. Richfield sophomore Carsn Perkes tossed in 24 points and sophomore Luke Dalton added 13. Dietrich will play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at 1ADII Boys State at Caldwell High School. No. 2 Richfield will host No. 5 Carey on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Carey 61, Camas County 47
FAIRFIELD — No. 5 Carey led No. 3 Camas County 32-25 at the halfway mark in the 1ADII district tournament loser-out game and 44-40 after three quarters. The Panthers added 17 points in the fourth quarter and the Mushers only seven in the Carey win. Senior Dallin Parke was the leading scorer for the game with 21 points followed by sophomore Conner Simpson with 17. Junior Dawson Kramer led the Mushers with 18 points and 10 rebounds, junior Breken Clarke followed with 15 and freshman Emmett Palan scored nine points with 10 boards. No. 5 Carey will play at No. 2 Richfield on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for second place.