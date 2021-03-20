 Skip to main content
Sports Results
Friday, March 19

Softball Correction

In the Twin Falls 12-2 win over Pocatello on Friday in Game One, Hannah Holcomb was the winning pitcher for the Bruins. It was mistakenly stated as Kindal Holcomb picking up the win. Times-News apologizes for the mistake.

Saturday, March 20

Baseball

Hillcrest 12, Minico 6

Minico 12, Skyline 2

South Fremont 10, Filer 5

South Fremont 12, Filer 8

Wood River 9, Caldwell 5

Caldwell 7, Wood River 3

Twin Falls 3, Highland 2

Rocky Mountain 7, Twin Falls 2

Softball

Borah 11, Twin Falls 8

Fruitland, Round Robin

Jerome 12, Eagle 1

Jerome 8, New Plymouth 6

Jerome 18, Firth 5

