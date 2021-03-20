Sports Results

Friday, March 19
Softball Correction
In the Twin Falls 12-2 win over Pocatello on Friday in Game One, Hannah Holcomb was the winning pitcher for the Bruins. It was mistakenly stated as Kindal Holcomb picking up the win. Times-News apologizes for the mistake.
Saturday, March 20
Baseball
Hillcrest 12, Minico 6
Minico 12, Skyline 2
South Fremont 10, Filer 5
South Fremont 12, Filer 8
Wood River 9, Caldwell 5
Caldwell 7, Wood River 3
Twin Falls 3, Highland 2
Rocky Mountain 7, Twin Falls 2
Softball
Borah 11, Twin Falls 8
Fruitland, Round Robin
Jerome 12, Eagle 1
Jerome 8, New Plymouth 6
Jerome 18, Firth 5
