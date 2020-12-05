 Skip to main content
Sports Results
Sports Results

Saturday, Dec. 5

Boys Basketball

Camas County 82, Cascade 57

Kimberly 49, Sugar-Salem 43

Ambrose 56, Lighthouse Christian 53

Girls Basketball

Idaho Falls 54, Minico 45

Emmett 71, Canyon Ridge 59

Oakley 32, Hansen 22

Sugar-Salem 62, Filer 30

Preston 57, Twin Falls 27

Lighthouse Christian 75, Ambrose 43

Ridgevue 46, Gooding 38

Mountain Home 58, Jerome 34

Dietrich Holiday Tournament

Dietrich 71, Butte County 55

Oakley 65, Victory Charter 51

