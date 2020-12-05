Sports Results

Saturday, Dec. 5
Boys Basketball
Camas County 82, Cascade 57
Kimberly 49, Sugar-Salem 43
Ambrose 56, Lighthouse Christian 53
Girls Basketball
Idaho Falls 54, Minico 45
Emmett 71, Canyon Ridge 59
Oakley 32, Hansen 22
Sugar-Salem 62, Filer 30
Preston 57, Twin Falls 27
Lighthouse Christian 75, Ambrose 43
Ridgevue 46, Gooding 38
Mountain Home 58, Jerome 34
Dietrich Holiday Tournament
Dietrich 71, Butte County 55
Oakley 65, Victory Charter 51
