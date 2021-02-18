Sports Results

Thursday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

4A District Tournament

Jerome 53,

Twin Falls 42 JEROME — No. 1 Jerome junior Michael Lloyd finished with 24 points, junior Gavin Capps followed with 13 and sophomore Scott Cook had 10 points in the 4A district tournament win over No. 4 Twin Falls. The Bruins were led by senior Nic Swensen with 13 points and senior Tyler Robbins had 11. Jerome will host No. 3 Burley in the championship game on Thursday at 7 p.m. Twin Falls will host Mountain Home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Burley 37, Minico 33RUPERT — Burley junior Adam Kloepfer scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and senior Conner Judd tossed in 10 points in the Bobcats win over the Spartans. No. 3 Burley will play No. 1 Jerome in the championship game on Thursday, at 7 p.m. and No. 2 Minico will play on Thursday.

Mountain Home 42, Canyon Ridge 41 MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home senior Hyrum Wright scored 15 points and senior Ryker Holtzen led Canyon Ridge with 14 points in the 4A district tournament loser out game won by the Tigers.

Mountain Home will play at Twin Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0