Sports Results

Saturday, Jan. 30

RICHFIELD – After trailing 34-33 at halftime, Richfield took a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter and combined hitting free throws and three 3-pointers to outscore the Trojans 22-20 in the final period for the home win. Sophomore Carsn Perkes led all players with 31 points which included four tres and making 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter and sophomore Luke Dalton finished with a double-double, 12 points and 10 boards for the Tigers. For Raft River, senior Kagan Knudsen totaled 16 points, senior Ryan Spaeth tossed in 14 and junior Thaine Loughmiller had 12. Richfield hosts Butte County and Raft River hosts Glenns Ferry on Tuesday.