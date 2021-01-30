Sports Results

Saturday, Jan. 30
Boys Basketball
Richfield 67, Raft River 63
RICHFIELD – After trailing 34-33 at halftime, Richfield took a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter and combined hitting free throws and three 3-pointers to outscore the Trojans 22-20 in the final period for the home win. Sophomore Carsn Perkes led all players with 31 points which included four tres and making 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter and sophomore Luke Dalton finished with a double-double, 12 points and 10 boards for the Tigers. For Raft River, senior Kagan Knudsen totaled 16 points, senior Ryan Spaeth tossed in 14 and junior Thaine Loughmiller had 12. Richfield hosts Butte County and Raft River hosts Glenns Ferry on Tuesday.
Columbia 60, Minico 38
COLUMBIA – The Spartans lost on the road to the Wildcats. Senior Jace LaRoque led Minico with 14 points. Minico hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday.
Valley 55, Gooding 51
HAZELTON – The nonconference game went right down to the final seconds with Valley pulling out the home win over Gooding. The Vikings top scorer was senior Garrett Christensen tossing in 14 points, sophomore Kyle Christensen followed with 11 and junior Jadon Johnson had 10. Gooding senior Gavin Martin led both teams with 20 points and junior Colston Loveland had 14. Valley is at Soda Springs and Gooding hosts Wendell on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball
Canyon Ridge 58, Wood River 27
TWIN FALLS – Junior Logan Roberts led the Riverhawks with 18 points and junior Jordan Roberts added 11 in the Great Basin home win by Canyon Ridge over Wood River. No. 6 Canyon Ridge opens 4A district play on Wednesday at No. 3 Minico at 6:30 p.m.
Camas County 41, Richfield 23
RICHFIELD – The Mushers won the Sawtooth Conference road game over the host Tigers. Junior Ashly Botz finished with a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds and junior Alyssa Whittle added 10 for Camas County and junior Victoria Truman led Richfield with eight. Camas County hosts Carey and Richfield is at Hansen on Tuesday,