Sports Results: The latest Magic Valley prep scores

Wednesday Dec. 16
Bowling
Canyon Ridge Boys 10, Gooding Boys 4
High bowler was Keifer Harbaugh with a 201
Gooding Girls 8, Canyon Ridge Girls 6
Makayla from Gooding was high bowler with 174
Boys Basketball
Castleford 61, Rimrock 44
CASTLEFORD — Castleford junior Eric Taylor pounded down 29 points and junior Dacian Nunes added 13 in the Wolves home win over the Raiders. Castleford will play in New Plymouth Tournament Dec. 21-23.
Wendell 74, Shoshone 42
WENDELL — Wendell senior Zane Kelsey had 26 points and senior Joe DeMasters added 22 in the Trojans win over the Indians. Senior Gabriel Myers led Shoshone with 16 points. Wendell (5-0) is at Valley and Shoshone hosts Glenns Ferry Valley on Friday.
Hansen 58, Richfield 48
RICHFIELD — Hansen senior Jonathan Camarillo scored 29 points including 13 of 17 from the free throw line in the Huskies win over the Tigers. Richfield was led by sophomore Jamen Fuchs with 13 points, sophomore Clay Kent with 12 and sophomore Luke Dalton had 10. Hansen hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday.
Oakley 57, Murtaugh 27
OAKLEY — The Hornets won the Snake River Conference home game over the Red Devils. Oakley senior Corbin Bedke led the Hornets with 21 points followed by senior Austin Cranney with 11. Senior Wesley Stanger topped the Murtaugh scoring with 13 points. Murtaugh hosts Dietrich and Oakley hosts Declo on Friday.
Jerome 58, Filer 42
FILER — The Tigers ended the year on a good note with the road win over the Wildcats. Sophomore Scott Cook totaled 19 points and junior Michael Lloyd ended with 16 for Jerome (6-1, 2-0). Filer junior Drake Speirs had 14 points and junior Joel Perez had 12. Filer is at American Falls on Friday.
Valley 72, Glenns Ferry 34
GLENNS FERRY — Sophomore Kyle Christensen was the leading scorer for the game with 24 points for the Vikings in the road win over the Pilots. Senior Ty Crane and junior Nick Hernandez each finished with 11 for Glenns Ferry. Valley hosts Wendell and Glenns Ferry is at Shoshone on Friday.
“They came out really fast and we were flat,” said Glenns Ferry coach Nate Jones.
American Falls 35, Gooding 28
Girls Basketball
Camas County 52, Glenns Ferry 31
FAIRFIELD — After holding a 27-15 halftime lead, the Mushers turned up the offense with 25 points in the second in the home win over the Pilots. Juniors Alyssa Whittle scored a game-high 16 points and junior Ashley Botz added 11. Senior LeaBeth Hance had 11 points to top the Glenns Ferry scoring. Glenns Ferry hosts Liberty Charter and Camas County hosts North Star Charter on Friday.
Parma 60, Gooding 30
GOODING — Gooding freshman Izzie Stockham led the Senators scoring with eight points in home loss to the Panthers. Gooding is at Filer on Thursday.
Burley 43, Twin Falls 27
BURLEY — The Bobcats picked up a big Great Basin Conference home win over the Bruins behind a 30-point performance by sophomore Amari Whiting and eight points by senior Kelsi Pope. Junior Reagan Rex led the Twin Falls scoring with nine points followed by freshman Halle Egbert with six. Twin Falls plays Sugar at 5:30 p.m. in the Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament in Jerome this weekend. Burley hosts Century on Friday.
Kimberly 49, Buhl 24
BUHL — Sophomore Kelsey Stanger had 15 points and junior Reece Garey added 11 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win by the Bulldogs. Buhl had six points from senior Kassidy Lajoie. Kimberly hosts Canyon Ridge and Buhl is at Declo on Saturday.
Bonneville 69, Minico 51
Rockland 56, Raft River 39
Wrestling
Twin Falls at Jerome
Jerome (JERO) 51, Twin Falls (TWFA) 27
9land 56, Raft river 398: Dylan Radmall (TWFA) over (JERO) (For.) 106: Kaiden Rubash (JERO) over Francisco Zagal (TWFA) (Dec 6-5) 113: Tyson Tatton (TWFA) over Dallin Wellard (JERO) (Fall 1:47) 120: Jordan Fisher (JERO) over (TWFA) (For.) 126: Eli Espino (JERO) over Brayden McNair (TWFA) (Dec 6-3) 132: Gabriel Taboa (JERO) over (TWFA) (For.) 138: Alex Gaver (JERO) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Fall 4:00) 145: Ryland Turner (JERO) over Jacob Fullenwider (TWFA) (Fall 2:30) 152: Grayson Keys (TWFA) over Gavin Williamson (JERO) (Dec 4-2) 160: Levi Lockett (JERO) over Quincy Turner (TWFA) (Fall 1:25) 170: Jacob Wallace (JERO) over James Noorlander (TWFA) (Fall 3:57) 182: Zahne Ruiz (TWFA) over Robby Ortega (JERO) (Fall 3:45) 195: Skeet Newton (TWFA) over Brian Ascencio (JERO) (Fall 0:53) 220: Porter Wright (JERO) over Khai Ruiz (TWFA) (Fall 5:38) 285: Mark Larsen (JERO) over Baylee Carney (TWFA) (Fall 3:24)
