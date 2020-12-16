Sports Results: The latest Magic Valley prep scores

Camas County 52, Glenns Ferry 31

FAIRFIELD — After holding a 27-15 halftime lead, the Mushers turned up the offense with 25 points in the second in the home win over the Pilots. Juniors Alyssa Whittle scored a game-high 16 points and junior Ashley Botz added 11. Senior LeaBeth Hance had 11 points to top the Glenns Ferry scoring. Glenns Ferry hosts Liberty Charter and Camas County hosts North Star Charter on Friday.

Parma 60, Gooding 30

GOODING — Gooding freshman Izzie Stockham led the Senators scoring with eight points in home loss to the Panthers. Gooding is at Filer on Thursday.

Burley 43, Twin Falls 27

BURLEY — The Bobcats picked up a big Great Basin Conference home win over the Bruins behind a 30-point performance by sophomore Amari Whiting and eight points by senior Kelsi Pope. Junior Reagan Rex led the Twin Falls scoring with nine points followed by freshman Halle Egbert with six. Twin Falls plays Sugar at 5:30 p.m. in the Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament in Jerome this weekend. Burley hosts Century on Friday.

Kimberly 49, Buhl 24