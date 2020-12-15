Sports Results: The latest basketball and wrestling scores

Tuesday, Dec. 15
Boys Basketball
Camas County 73, Victory Charter 67: FAIRFIELD — The Mushers won the home game over the Vipers behind 24 points and nine rebounds by junior Dawson Kramer, freshman Tristen Smith with 22 points and junior Breken Clarke with 10 points, seven boards and six assists. Camas County hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Jan. 5.
Kimberly 48, Gooding 44: GOODING — The Bulldogs picked up a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference road win over the Senators. Kimberly junior Ethan Okelberry knocked down 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Junior Colston Loveland led Gooding with 15 points and 14 boards. Gooding is at American Falls on Wednesday and Kimberly hosts Snake River on Thursday.
Jerome 49, Burley 37: BURLEY — Jerome junior Michael Lloyd had 16 points and sophomore Schuyler Mower added 13 in the Great Basin Conference win over Burley. Junior Adam Kloepfer was the high scorer for the Bobcats with 10 points and eight rebounds and junior Stockton Page and senior McCray Mort each had six. Jerome is at Filer on Wednesday. Burley will play in Skyline Tournament Dec. 28-30.
Marsh Valley 52, Buhl 40: BUHL — Buhl junior Ryne Kelly led the Indians with 15 points and Stanton Howell had 13 for Marsh Valley in the Eagles win. Buhl (1-5) is at Fruitland on Tuesday.
Minico 49, Canyon Ridge 31: RUPERT — Sophomore Brevin Trenkle led Minico with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the Great Basin Conference win over Canyon Ridge. Junior Klayton Wilson added 12 points, senior Coltin Manning tossed in eight points and had eight assists and four steals, and senior Kent Merrill had eight points, six rebounds and four steals. Canyon Ridge is at Ridgevue on Friday Minico is playing in Middleton tournament Dec. 17-19.
Raft River 45, Lighthouse Christian 41: MALTA — Senior Ryan Spaeth led the Trojans scoring with 16 points in the Snake River Conference win over the Lions. Senior Collin Holloway had a team-high 19 points, junior Clay Silva had 10 and freshman Jack DeJong had eight for Lighthouse Christian. Raft River hosts Aberdeen on Thursday. Lighthouse Christian is at Butte on Saturday.
“It was a hard fought conference game by both teams,” said Raft River coach Jeff Davenport.
Girls Basketball
Lighthouse Christian 64, Shoshone 38
TWIN FALLS — The Lions led 25-12 at the half in the Snake River Conference game and outscored the Indians 39-26 in the second half for the win. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton had a game-high 25 points, senior Lauren Gomez followed with 11 and sophomore Jordan Wolverton had eight. Sophomore Karlie Chapman had 15 points for Shoshone and junior Suzy Juarez had 10. Shoshone hosts Castleford and Lighthouse Christian (6-2, 2-1) is at Dietrich on Thursday.
“I had everyone score tonight. That was a big deal,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee.
Dietrich 64, Castleford 29
DIETRICH — Dietrich sophomore Hailey Astle and junior Jenna Christiansen led the Blue Devils with 13 points and sophomore Abby Hendricks had 11 in the Sawtooth Conference home win. Castleford was led by senior Aubrey Mahannah with a game-high 14 points. Castleford is at Shoshone and Dietrich hosts Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Oakley 30, Glenns Ferry 17
GLENNS FERRY — The Hornets won the road Snake River Conference game over the Pilots. Oakley sophomore Falon Bedke led all players with 10 points and sophomore Paige Dickson had six points to lead Glenns Ferry. Glenns Ferry at Camas County on Wednesday and Oakley is at Valley on Thursday.
Wendell 34, Buhl 29
WENDELL — Wendell senior Aspen Stinemates scored a game-high 17 points and senior Julianna Pope added 12 in the Trojans win over the Indians who were led by senior Reina Elkin with 11 points. Buhl hosts Kimberly on Wednesday and Wendell hosts Declo on Thursday.
Canyon Ridge 44, Pocatello 26
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge junior Jordan Roberts had 14 points, sophomore Lilly Teske tossed in 13 and senior Dorcas Lupumba pulled down 12 rebounds in the Riverhawks win over the Indians. Canyon Ridge (5-5, 1-4) is at Kimberly on Saturday.
Declo 56, Valley 48
DECLO — Declo’s top scorers in the win over Valley in the Canyon Conference were junior Kamden Peterson with 13 points, junior Macie Larsen had 12 and junior Kadance Spencer threw in 11. For the Vikings, senior Makenna Kohtz led both teams with 22 points and senior Kylee Salvesen had 12. Valley hosts Oakley and Declo is at Wendell on Thursday.
Richfield 30, Rockland 26
RITCHFIELD — Richfield senior Serena Kent had 11 points and junior Victoria Truman added nine in the Tigers win over the Bulldogs. Richfield hosts Castleford on Jan. 5.
Murtaugh 57, Raft River 37
MURTAUGH — Junior Addie Stoker was the top scorer for the game with 24 points and senior Allison Nebeker finished with 13 for the Red Devils in the Snake River Conference win over the Trojans. Raft River is at Rockland on Wednesday and Murtaugh hosts Dietrich on Friday.
Wrestling
Valley vs. Raft River: 6-34
126-J.T Smith (Raft River) Over Evan Allen (Valley) (Dec 15-11)
132-Teagan Whitaker (Raft River) over Odin Schmidt (Valley) (Fall 1:54)
145-Domonick Young (Valley) (For)
160-Brodey Ottley (Raft River) over Hunter Shobe (Valley) (Fall 2:44)
182-Denzil Lloyd (Raft River) over Kadyn Buhler (Valley) (Fall 3:58)
195-Ethan Southern (Raft River) over Rellis Murphy (Valley) (Fall 3:49)
285-Davin Jones (Raft River) (For)
Raft River vs. Gooding: 24-18
126-Wiley Jackson (Gooding) over Tevin Grush (Raft River) (Fall0:32)
132-Teagan Whitaker (Raft River) (For)
160-Butch Morris (Gooding) over Brodey Ottley (Raft River) (Fall 2:53)
170-Cole Anderson (Gooding) over Tenny Grush (Raft River) (Fall 1:43)
182-Denzil Lloyd (Raft River) over Colten Miceli (Gooding) (Fall 1:23)
195-Ethan Southern (Raft River) over Logan Anderson (Gooding) (Fall 1:07)
285-Davin Jones (Raft River) over Elijah Williams (Gooding) (Fall 1:03)
Valley vs. Gooding: 24-30
120-James Meyer (Valley) over Wiley Jackson (Gooding) (Fall 3:38)
126-Evan Allen (Valley) (For)
132-Odin Schmidt (Valley) (For)
145-Jason Orozco (Valley) (For)
160-Butch Morris (Gooding) over Hunter Shobe (Valley) (Fall 0:40)
170-Cole Anderson (Gooding) (For)
182-Colton Miceli (Gooding) (For)
195-Logan Anderson (Gooding) over Rellis Murphy (Valley) (Fall 1:51)
285-Elijah Williams (Gooding) (For)
