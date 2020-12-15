Sports Results: The latest basketball and wrestling scores

Minico 49, Canyon Ridge 31: RUPERT — Sophomore Brevin Trenkle led Minico with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the Great Basin Conference win over Canyon Ridge. Junior Klayton Wilson added 12 points, senior Coltin Manning tossed in eight points and had eight assists and four steals, and senior Kent Merrill had eight points, six rebounds and four steals. Canyon Ridge is at Ridgevue on Friday Minico is playing in Middleton tournament Dec. 17-19.

Raft River 45, Lighthouse Christian 41: MALTA — Senior Ryan Spaeth led the Trojans scoring with 16 points in the Snake River Conference win over the Lions. Senior Collin Holloway had a team-high 19 points, junior Clay Silva had 10 and freshman Jack DeJong had eight for Lighthouse Christian. Raft River hosts Aberdeen on Thursday. Lighthouse Christian is at Butte on Saturday.

“It was a hard fought conference game by both teams,” said Raft River coach Jeff Davenport.

Girls Basketball

Lighthouse Christian 64, Shoshone 38