Sports Results: Sun Valley Community School Tennis

Sun Valley Community School Tennis
These are results of the Sun Valley Community School Tennis team from April 30-May 1 at the Idaho Falls Invitational Tournament.
#1 Boys Doubles won the doubles tournament and #2 Boys Singles won the #2 singles tournament.
BOYS SINGLES:
Aaron Gathrid: 4 wins 1 loss: Made it to the semifinals. Consistently performs at a high level!
Gabe Delgado: 6 wins 0 losses. Top ranked #2 Boys Singles player in Central and Eastern Idaho for 5A-3A high schools.
Rye Fruehling: 1 win 3 losses. Best attitude about his matches: learned from each match, winning or losing.
BOYS DOUBLES:
Nils Huss and Caelin Bradshaw: 6 wins 0 losses . Top ranked #1 Boys Doubles Team in Central and Eastern Idaho for 5A-3A high schools.
Walker Spoor and Jack Colgate: 3 wins 2 losses. Made it to the semifinals of the Championship Bracket.
MIXED DOUBLES:
Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor: 4 wins 2 losses. Winners of the Consolation bracket!
Savannah Spoor and Kai Nelson: 2 wins 2 losses. Made it to the Championship bracket on Saturday.
GIRLS SINGLES:
Brie Tobias: 2 wins 2 losses: Made it to the Championship bracket on Saturday.
Julia Ott: 2 wins 2 losses. Made it to the Championship bracket on Saturday.
Rose Bicas-Dolgen: 2 win 3 losses. Good showing coming up from the JV
GIRLS DOUBLES:
Avery Griffin and Frances Cherp: 4 wins 2 losses. Winners of the Consolation bracket
Christine Estep and Whitney Jannotta: 4 wins 2 losses. Made it to the finals of the Championship bracket on Saturday. Second best #2 Girls Doubles Team in Central and Eastern Idaho for 5A-3A high schools.