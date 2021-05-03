 Skip to main content
Sports Results: Sun Valley Community School Tennis
Sports Results: Sun Valley Community School Tennis

Sun Valley Community School Tennis

These are results of the Sun Valley Community School Tennis team from April 30-May 1 at the Idaho Falls Invitational Tournament.

#1 Boys Doubles won the doubles tournament and #2 Boys Singles won the #2 singles tournament.

BOYS SINGLES:

Aaron Gathrid: 4 wins 1 loss: Made it to the semifinals. Consistently performs at a high level!

Gabe Delgado: 6 wins 0 losses. Top ranked #2 Boys Singles player in Central and Eastern Idaho for 5A-3A high schools.

Rye Fruehling: 1 win 3 losses. Best attitude about his matches: learned from each match, winning or losing.

BOYS DOUBLES:

Nils Huss and Caelin Bradshaw: 6 wins 0 losses . Top ranked #1 Boys Doubles Team in Central and Eastern Idaho for 5A-3A high schools.

Walker Spoor and Jack Colgate: 3 wins 2 losses. Made it to the semifinals of the Championship Bracket.

MIXED DOUBLES:

Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor: 4 wins 2 losses. Winners of the Consolation bracket!

Savannah Spoor and Kai Nelson: 2 wins 2 losses. Made it to the Championship bracket on Saturday.

GIRLS SINGLES:

Brie Tobias: 2 wins 2 losses: Made it to the Championship bracket on Saturday.

Julia Ott: 2 wins 2 losses. Made it to the Championship bracket on Saturday.

Rose Bicas-Dolgen: 2 win 3 losses. Good showing coming up from the JV

GIRLS DOUBLES:

Avery Griffin and Frances Cherp: 4 wins 2 losses. Winners of the Consolation bracket

Christine Estep and Whitney Jannotta: 4 wins 2 losses. Made it to the finals of the Championship bracket on Saturday. Second best #2 Girls Doubles Team in Central and Eastern Idaho for 5A-3A high schools.

