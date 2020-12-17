Sports Results: New scores from Magic Valley events

Thursday, Dec. 17
Bowling
Minico vs Canyon Ridge at Snake River
Boys
Minico defeated Canyon Ridge 13/1
High Individual:
Minico Kade Martson 244
Canyon Ridge Ethan Seitz 199
Junior Varsity Boys
Minico Defeated Canyon Ridge 14/0
High Individual:
Minico Hagen Hale 221
Canyon Ridge Tanner Ursenbach 131
Girls
Minico Defeated Canyon Ridge 10/4
High Individual:
Minico Jacobi Molina 137
Canyon Ridge Nikki Koyle 191
No Junior Varsity Girls
Boys Basketball
Preston Tournament
Twin Falls 50, Star Valley, Wyo., 41
PRESTON — The Bruins opened the Preston Tournament with the win over Star Valley, Wyoming. Senior Nic Swensen led the Twin Falls scoring with 18 points followed by senior Tyler Robbins and senior Mason Swafford each with eight points. Twin Falls will play at 6:20 p.m. on Friday night against Sky View, Utah.
Middleton Tournament
Middleton 52, Minico 39
MIDDLETON — The Spartans trailed the Vikings 23-17 at the half and were outscored 29-22 in the second half in the loss to Middleton. The Spartans were led by sophomore Brevin Trenkle with 20 points and six rebounds. Minico will meet Century at 4:15 p.m. on Friday.
Hansen 46, Twin Falls Christian Academy 33
HANSEN — Hansen senior Jonathan Camarillo scored a game-high 22 points with eight rebounds and Twin Falls Christian Academy senior Evan Walker finished with 15 points in the Huskies win over the Warriors. Hansen will host Rimrock on Jan. 5.
Snake River 42, Kimberly 32
KIMBERLY — Kimberly junior Jackson Cummins had 13 points in the Bulldogs home loss to the Panthers. Kimberly plays at Mountain Home on Friday.
Raft River 43, Aberdeen 40
MALTA — Raft River senior Ryan Spaeth finished with 13 points and seven boards, senior Bodee Spencer had three steals, and senior Lee Stanger had four offensive rebounds for the game. The top scorer of the game was Cory Rowbury for Aberdeen with 20 points. Raft River hosts Valley on Jan. 6.
Girls Basketball
Hansen 49, Twin Falls Christian Academy 11
HANSEN — Hansen sophomore Hannah Skinner scored 14 points in the Huskies win over the Warriors. Junior Annie Novinger had four points to lead Twin Falls Christian Academy.
Lighthouse Christian 69, Dietrich 43
DIETRICH — Senior Kynlee Thornton exploded for 34 points, sophomore Jordan Wolverton followed with 13 and sophomore Bele Rogers and junior Aleia Blakeslee each added nine in the Lions road win over the Blue Devils. Sophomore Abby Hendricks had a team-high 11 and junior Layla Von Berndt added eight for Dietrich. Dietrich is at Murtaugh on Friday and Lighthouse Christian is at Butte on Saturday.
Shoshone 40, Castleford 26
SHOSHONE — Shoshone junior Suzy Juarez scored 11 points and had eight rebounds, senior Tysha Cooper and junior Destiny Rodriguez each added nine points in the Indians win over the Wolves. Senior Aubrey Mahannah led Castleford with 10 points. Shoshone plays Hansen on Jan. 4.
Valley 38, Oakley 36
HAZELTON — It took an overtime to decide the winner in the nonconference game between the Hornets and Vikings. After finishing regulation tied 32-all, Valley scored six points and Oakley only four in the extra period in the Vikings win. Valley was led by senior Makenna Kohtz with 10 points and senior Kylee Salvesen had nine. For Oakley, sophomore Hope Payton had nine points and sophomore Falon Bedke with eight. Valley hosts Raft River on Jan. 5.
Filer 58, Gooding 21
FILER — The Wildcats won a big home game in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference over the Senators. Junior Alexis Monson finished with 18 points and seniors Ella Fischer and Anna White both tossed in nine for Filer. Freshman Izzie Stockham had seven points and junior Alx Roe added six for Gooding. Filer plays Emmett at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Jerry Callen Tournament in Jerome.
Declo 42, Wendell 39
WENDELL — Declo moved to 2-0 in the Canyon Conference with the road win over the Trojans. Declo junior Katie Bott and sophomore Katelynn Koyle each had nine points and Wendell (5-5, 0-2) senior Julianna Pope led all players with 15 points.
Wrestling
Minico at American Falls
Minico (MINI) 45.0 American Falls (AMFA) 30.0
98: Kolter Burton (AMFA) over Andre Valero (MINI) (Fall 4:21) 106: Grayson Williams (AMFA) over Cooper Stimpson (MINI) (Fall 0:53) 113: Hernan Dominguez (MINI) over Angel Hernandez (AMFA) (TF 17-0 5:34) 120: Brody Ottley (MINI) over Jimmy Vasquez (AMFA) (Fall 4:23) 126: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Carson Evens (AMFA) (Fall 3:56) 132: James Burr (MINI) over Wrendon Osborne (AMFA) (Dec 6-2) 138: Tanner Hansen (AMFA) over Kelt Studer (MINI) (Dec 9-5) 145: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over Isac Avalos (AMFA) (MD 15-2) 152: Milton Hernandez (MINI) over Ryker Permann (AMFA) (Dec 1-0) 160: Tanner Hartley (AMFA) over Xander Johnson (MINI) (Fall 3:37) 170: Oscar Arteage (MINI) over Colby Permann (AMFA) (Fall 5:54) 182: Andrew Adkins (AMFA) over Garrett Vail (MINI) (Dec 10-3) 195: Kaimbridge Gee (MINI) over Adrian Vega (AMFA) (Fall 0:39) 220: Deklan Shelton (MINI) over Braxton Kunz (AMFA) (Fall 0:50) 285: Juan Cano (AMFA) over (MINI) (For.)
Canyon Ridge at Minico on 12/16/2020
Minico (MINI) 67.0, Canyon Ridge (CARI) 9.0
98: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over James Bolton (CARI) (Fall 3:52) 106: Andre Valero (MINI) over Rabin Darjee (CARI) (Fall 5:17) 113: Braylond Hall (MINI) over Caleb Tubbs (CARI) (MD 14-0) 120: Frankie Graham (MINI) over Joshua Cresto (CARI) (Fall 3:45) 126: Xzavier Martinez (MINI) over LUIS MARTINEZ (CARI) (Fall 2:33) 132: Behdad Ebadeh Ahwazi (CARI) over Andrew Ball (MINI) (Dec 10-7) 138: Kale Osterhout (MINI) over TOBY CARNELL (CARI) (Fall 2:55) 145: Xavier Arredondo (MINI) over YUSAF BENKAHLA (CARI) (Dec 11-4) 152: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over Connor Claborn (CARI) (Fall 3:41) 160: Caleb Somers (CARI) over (MINI) (For.) 170: Freddy Martinez (MINI) over JOEL GARCIA (CARI) (Fall 1:45) 182: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Layne Schulz (CARI) (Fall 1:25) 195: Kaimbridge Gee (MINI) over Jalen Perez (CARI) (Fall 1:58) 220: Deklan Shelton (MINI) over (CARI) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Wendell
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!