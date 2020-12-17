Sports Results: New scores from Magic Valley events

Valley 38, Oakley 36

HAZELTON — It took an overtime to decide the winner in the nonconference game between the Hornets and Vikings. After finishing regulation tied 32-all, Valley scored six points and Oakley only four in the extra period in the Vikings win. Valley was led by senior Makenna Kohtz with 10 points and senior Kylee Salvesen had nine. For Oakley, sophomore Hope Payton had nine points and sophomore Falon Bedke with eight. Valley hosts Raft River on Jan. 5.

Filer 58, Gooding 21

FILER — The Wildcats won a big home game in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference over the Senators. Junior Alexis Monson finished with 18 points and seniors Ella Fischer and Anna White both tossed in nine for Filer. Freshman Izzie Stockham had seven points and junior Alx Roe added six for Gooding. Filer plays Emmett at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Jerry Callen Tournament in Jerome.

Declo 42, Wendell 39

WENDELL — Declo moved to 2-0 in the Canyon Conference with the road win over the Trojans. Declo junior Katie Bott and sophomore Katelynn Koyle each had nine points and Wendell (5-5, 0-2) senior Julianna Pope led all players with 15 points.

Wrestling