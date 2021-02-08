Sports Results - Boys and girls basketball - 1ADII Girls District Tournament and more

Dietrich 43, Hansen 37

SHOSHONE – Sophomore Hailey Astle led Dietrich with 18 points and sophomore Abby Hendricks added 10 as No. 4 Dietrich defeated No. 6 Hansen in the loser-out game in the 1ADII district tournament. Senior Audrey Peters scored 15 points for Hansen and sophomore Hannah Skinner had 11. Dietrich will play Camas County on Wednesday at 6 p.m

1ADI District Tournament

Lighthouse Christian 45, Murtaugh 43

MURTAUGH – No. 2 Lighthouse Christian got 18 points from senior Kynlee Thornton and sophomore Jordan Wolverton and senior Lauren Gomez each tossed in 10 in the Lions win over the Red Devils in the championship game of the 1ADI district tournament. Freshman Addison Stanger finished with 11 points and junior Addie Stoker and senior Amanda Elorrieta each totaled 10 for No. 1 Murtaugh. Murtaugh will host Raft River on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for second place.

“We were up at half and Murtaugh came out on fire in the third quarter. We needed to adjust some things on defense. Lauren Gomez played great defense My girls really locked down their defense when they needed to,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee.

Raft River 43, Oakley 41 print

MALTA – Raft River senior Kaybree Christensen hit a jump shot with 4.1 seconds giving the Trojans the consolation semifinal win over Oakley. Senior Karlee Christensen led Raft River with 17 points and Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette had a team-high nine points for the Hornets. Raft River will play at Murtaugh on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for second place.

