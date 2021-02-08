Sports Results - Boys and girls basketball - 1ADII Girls District Tournament and more

Monday Feb 8
Boys Basketball
Wendell 67, Castleford 31
WENDELL – Wendell senior Zane Kelsey led all players with 25 points, senior Joe DeMasters finished with 12 and sophomore Diego Torres had seven assists in the Trojans win over the visiting Wolves. Sophomore Ethan Roland led Castleford with 12 points. Wendell is at Buhl and Castleford hosts Hansen on Tuesday.
Carey 65, Butte County 62
CAREY – Senior Dallin Parke sparked the Panthers with 23 points, senior Hunter Smith added 18 and senior Jesus Villanueva had 11 in the win over Butte County. Jaden Wanstrom had 17 points, Logan Gammett added 14, Tyler Wanstrom had 11 and Konner Lambson had 10 for the Pirates. Carey hosts Mackay on Friday.
Mountain Home 45, Wood River 26
MOUNTAIN HOME – Mountain Home led 19-16 at the half and 27-19 after three quarters in the Great Basin 7 win over Wood River. Senior Hyrum Wright led the Tigers with 13 points and senior Carter Gil and senior Tyler Petersen each had seven for the Wolverines. Mountain Home hosts Canyon Ridge on Wednesday and Wood River is at Jerome on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
3A District Tournament
Kimberly 60, Gooding 45
GOODING – No. 2 Kimberly eliminated No. 3 Gooding from the 3A district tournament and will now play at No. 1 Filer in the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs were led by senior Abby Miller, sophomore Mekell Wright and sophomore Kelsey Stanger each finishing with 12 points and junior Shelby Moeller with 11. For Gooding, junior Alx Roe had 15 points and junior Reece Fleming had 11. The Senators ended the season at 9-10.
1ADII Girls District Tournament – Shoshone
Camas County 51, Castleford 24
SHOSHONE – Led by junior Alyssa Whittle with 14 first quarter points, the Mushers got off to a fast start leading 18-2 over the Wolves after the first period and pushed the score to 31-8 at the half in the 1ADII district tournament loser out game won by Camas County. Whittle finished with 24 points, junior Ashly Botz added 10 points with eight boards and senior Rayann Martin had nine. Senior Zailee Poulson finished with 14 points for Castleford which finished the season at 4-14. Camas County will play Dietrich on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
"Tonight's game was rough but the girls played hard in the tournament," said Castleford coach Sammy Verity.
Dietrich 43, Hansen 37
SHOSHONE – Sophomore Hailey Astle led Dietrich with 18 points and sophomore Abby Hendricks added 10 as No. 4 Dietrich defeated No. 6 Hansen in the loser-out game in the 1ADII district tournament. Senior Audrey Peters scored 15 points for Hansen and sophomore Hannah Skinner had 11. Dietrich will play Camas County on Wednesday at 6 p.m
1ADI District Tournament
Lighthouse Christian 45, Murtaugh 43
MURTAUGH – No. 2 Lighthouse Christian got 18 points from senior Kynlee Thornton and sophomore Jordan Wolverton and senior Lauren Gomez each tossed in 10 in the Lions win over the Red Devils in the championship game of the 1ADI district tournament. Freshman Addison Stanger finished with 11 points and junior Addie Stoker and senior Amanda Elorrieta each totaled 10 for No. 1 Murtaugh. Murtaugh will host Raft River on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for second place.
“We were up at half and Murtaugh came out on fire in the third quarter. We needed to adjust some things on defense. Lauren Gomez played great defense My girls really locked down their defense when they needed to,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee.
Raft River 43, Oakley 41 print
MALTA – Raft River senior Kaybree Christensen hit a jump shot with 4.1 seconds giving the Trojans the consolation semifinal win over Oakley. Senior Karlee Christensen led Raft River with 17 points and Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette had a team-high nine points for the Hornets. Raft River will play at Murtaugh on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for second place.