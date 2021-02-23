Sports Results - 3A Boys District Tournament and 1ADII District Tournament

Monday Feb 22

FILER – Filer senior Kelson Gillett and Gooding senior Gavin Martin tied for game-high honors with 16 points in the Wildcats win over the Senators in the 3A district tournament loser out win. Junior Cooper Pavkov was also in double figures for Gooding with 12 points, With the victory, No. 3 Filer will play at No. 1 Kimberly in the Championship Game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

FAIRFIELD – The Mushers put up 20 points in the first quarter and didn’t score in the second quarter but held the Cutthroats to only seven and led, 20-7 at the half in the loser out game of the 1ADII district tournament. SVCS got the offense going and outscored Camas County in the second half, 27-25 but still trailed by 11 points at the buzzer in the loss. Camas County junior Breken Clarke tossed in 17 points and had 10 boards with four steals, freshman Troy Smith finished with 15 points and four steals, junior Dawson Kramer pulled down nine rebounds and freshman Emmett Palan had eight points. For the Cutthroats, junior Sid Tomlinson had 17 points. No. 3 Camas County will host No. 5 Carey at 6 :30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sun Valley Community School ends the season at 1-2.