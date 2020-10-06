 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Briefs
0 comments

Sports Briefs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 6

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)          W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d'Alene (9)              4-0  56  1

2. Rigby (3)                          6-0  48  2

3. Rocky Mountain                 4-0  40 3

4. Highland                           5-1  22 4

5. Eagle                                3-1 14  5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)          W-L  Pts  Pvs

1. Skyline (12)                      5-1   60     1

2. Blackfoot                          5-1   47     3

3. Bishop Kelly                      3-1   27     5

4. Vallivue                            5-1   24     2

5. Pocatello                          5-1   16    —

Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Moscow 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)          W-L  Pts   Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (12)              5-0  60    1

2. Kimberly                           6-0  47    2

3. Fruitland                           4-0  31    3

4. Homedale                         3-1  23    5

5. Gooding                            5-1  14   —

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Marsh Valley 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L  Pts  Pvs

1. West Side (12)                    6-0  60    1

2. North Fremont                    4-0  48    2

3. Melba                                 3-1  33    3

4. Aberdeen                            4-1  26    4

5. Declo                                  4-2   9     5

Others receiving votes: Firth 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)             W-L  Pts  Pvs

1. Prairie (12)                           4-0   60    1

2. Oakley                                  6-0  48    2

3. Raft River                             4-1  33    3

4. Genesee                               4-0  21    t-4

5. Lighthouse Christian               4-1   9      —

Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Kamiah 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)                W-L  Pts   Pvs

1. Carey (12)                              4-0   60     1

2. Dietrich                                  6-0   48     2

3. Kendrick                                 3-1   32     3

4. Mullan-St. Regis                      5-1   25     4

5. Garden Valley                         3-3   13      5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 1, Watersprings 1.

VOTERS:

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Jay Tust, KTVB

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Allan Steele, Post Register

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

College of Southern Idaho Athletics

The CSI Coaches Show will be Wednesday (Oct. 7) at 11 a.m. at Title One. Guests include Dennis Bowyer (competed on the first national championship mbb team), Joel Bate and Lindsey Anderson. Watch live on the CSI Athletics Facebook page.

Cross Country travels to Grand Junction, Colo. for the Maverick Cross Country Invitational Saturday.

CSI Rodeo travels to Price, Utah for the Utah State University Eastern Rodeo Friday and Saturday.

CSI Baseball will have intra-squad scrimmages Thursday and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Skip Walker Field

CSI Men's Basketball is planning to hold an intra-squad scrimmage Friday at 1 p.m. in the Gym.

CSI Softball hosts round-robin scrimmages Saturday and Sunday at First Federal Field

Saturday

11 a.m. - CSI vs. Southern Thunder

1 p.m. - Southern Thunder vs. Rampage

3 p.m. - CSI vs. Rampage

Sunday

11 a.m. - CSI vs. SL Vision

1 p.m. - SL Vision vs. Idaho Crush

3 p.m. - CSI vs. Idaho Crush

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News