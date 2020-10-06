Sports Briefs

STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 6
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (9) 4-0 56 1
2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 40 3
4. Highland 5-1 22 4
5. Eagle 3-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (12) 5-1 60 1
2. Blackfoot 5-1 47 3
3. Bishop Kelly 3-1 27 5
4. Vallivue 5-1 24 2
5. Pocatello 5-1 16 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2
3. Fruitland 4-0 31 3
4. Homedale 3-1 23 5
5. Gooding 5-1 14 —
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 4-0 48 2
3. Melba 3-1 33 3
4. Aberdeen 4-1 26 4
5. Declo 4-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Firth 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Oakley 6-0 48 2
3. Raft River 4-1 33 3
4. Genesee 4-0 21 t-4
5. Lighthouse Christian 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Kamiah 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Dietrich 6-0 48 2
3. Kendrick 3-1 32 3
4. Mullan-St. Regis 5-1 25 4
5. Garden Valley 3-3 13 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 1, Watersprings 1.
VOTERS:
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Jay Tust, KTVB
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Allan Steele, Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
College of Southern Idaho Athletics
The CSI Coaches Show will be Wednesday (Oct. 7) at 11 a.m. at Title One. Guests include Dennis Bowyer (competed on the first national championship mbb team), Joel Bate and Lindsey Anderson. Watch live on the CSI Athletics Facebook page.
Cross Country travels to Grand Junction, Colo. for the Maverick Cross Country Invitational Saturday.
CSI Rodeo travels to Price, Utah for the Utah State University Eastern Rodeo Friday and Saturday.
CSI Baseball will have intra-squad scrimmages Thursday and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Skip Walker Field
CSI Men's Basketball is planning to hold an intra-squad scrimmage Friday at 1 p.m. in the Gym.
CSI Softball hosts round-robin scrimmages Saturday and Sunday at First Federal Field
Saturday
11 a.m. - CSI vs. Southern Thunder
1 p.m. - Southern Thunder vs. Rampage
3 p.m. - CSI vs. Rampage
Sunday
11 a.m. - CSI vs. SL Vision
1 p.m. - SL Vision vs. Idaho Crush
3 p.m. - CSI vs. Idaho Crush
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!