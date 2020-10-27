Sports Briefs

College of Southern Idaho Athletics
The third-ranked CSI Men's Cross Country Team and the fifth-ranked CSI Women's Cross Country Team will travel to Dillon, Montana, for the University of Montana Western's cross country meet Friday. The Golden Eagle Men will run at 1 p.m. and the women will run at 1:45 p.m. This will be their final meet before the NJCAA National Championships Nov. 14 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The CSI Baseball Team will have an intra-squad scrimmage Friday at 2 p.m. at the Skip Walker Field.
