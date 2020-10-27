 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Briefs
0 comments

Sports Briefs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College of Southern Idaho Athletics

The third-ranked CSI Men's Cross Country Team and the fifth-ranked CSI Women's Cross Country Team will travel to Dillon, Montana, for the University of Montana Western's cross country meet Friday. The Golden Eagle Men will run at 1 p.m. and the women will run at 1:45 p.m. This will be their final meet before the NJCAA National Championships Nov. 14 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The CSI Baseball Team will have an intra-squad scrimmage Friday at 2 p.m. at the Skip Walker Field.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News