Sports Briefs

Victoria Glaze named to Bob Jones University women’s volleyball team
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA—Victoria Glaze, a resident of Twin Falls and 2019 graduate of Twin Falls Christian Academy, has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins women’s volleyball team roster for the 2020-2021 academic year. Glaze is a sophomore majoring in Engineering at BJU.
Schools temporarily closed due to Covid-19Camas County was joined by Glenns Ferry as the second team in the Magic Valley to halt all games and practices due to “multiple positive corona-virus cases in the school community”. Glenns Ferry Athletic Director Kelli McHone stated on Wednesday, Sept 23, “We are currently done with all extra-curriculars until Oct. 6.” Camas County has said its activities are to resume on or about Oct. 5.
