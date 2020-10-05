Sports Briefs

Due to Covid related concerns, Wood River High School will not participate in the soccer district tournament, Activities & Athletics Director Kevin Stilling said. Consequently, Wood River High School will not be eligible for the state tournament. Our coaches and players continually made the best of an unfortunate and unpredictable season. The senior boys will close the 2020 season with an intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday at Phil Homer Field at 7 p.m. "We will honor our senior male soccer players at halftime of this scrimmage," he said.