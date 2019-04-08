{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, April 8

Baseball

Preston at Burley (2), 3 p.m.

Century at Wood River Founders Field (2) 3:30 pm

Jerome at Twin Falls, (2) 3:30 p.m.

Declo at Malad (2), 4 pm

Golf

Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, Minico, Burley, Buhl Invitational (G)

Softball

Preston at Burley (2), 3 p.m.

Century at Wood River, 3:30 p.m. Founders Softball Field

Jerome at Twin Falls, (2) 3 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Notus, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Burley at Mountain Home, 2 p.m.

Wood River, Canyon Ridge, Sun Valley Community School—Tri Sun Valley Tennis Courts, 2 p.m.

Pocatello at Minico, 4 p.m.

Jerome at Twin Falls, CSI 4 p.m.

Buhl Mid Season Classic Baseball Results from Saturday, April 6

Bear Lake 14, Buhl 0

South Fremont 16, Buhl 0

South Fremont 12, American Falls 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments