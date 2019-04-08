Monday, April 8
Baseball
Preston at Burley (2), 3 p.m.
Century at Wood River Founders Field (2) 3:30 pm
Jerome at Twin Falls, (2) 3:30 p.m.
Declo at Malad (2), 4 pm
Golf
Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, Minico, Burley, Buhl Invitational (G)
Softball
Preston at Burley (2), 3 p.m.
Century at Wood River, 3:30 p.m. Founders Softball Field
Jerome at Twin Falls, (2) 3 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Notus, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Burley at Mountain Home, 2 p.m.
Wood River, Canyon Ridge, Sun Valley Community School—Tri Sun Valley Tennis Courts, 2 p.m.
Pocatello at Minico, 4 p.m.
Jerome at Twin Falls, CSI 4 p.m.
Buhl Mid Season Classic Baseball Results from Saturday, April 6
Bear Lake 14, Buhl 0
South Fremont 16, Buhl 0
South Fremont 12, American Falls 2
