Spartans handles Bobcats with win in Rupert

RUPERT — Road graders, big uglies; the trenches, the line of scrimmage. However you prefer to label them and the part of the field where they do their thing, offensive linemen do the dirty work and rarely get praise or recognition.

Minico is doing its best to change that stigma.

The Spartans’ front line ground down a resilient Burley defense, engineering a lengthy, grueling drive for a late score, and Minico knocked off the Bobcats 25-15 for homecoming Friday night in Rupert.

“That was tough, hard-nosed football, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” said Minico head coach Keelan McCaffrey. “We gave them everything we had and they gave us everything they had. It was a great battle.”

The Spartans have dominated the rivalry recently, but Burley came ready to play, and early on a defensive, grinding contest broke out. After trading series through most of the first quarter, Minico finally got on the board when Karter Zampedri rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown.

The physicality of the contest ramped up as halftime drew near, and since it is a rivalry, emotions ran high. The game was filled with penalties that doomed promising drives time after time.