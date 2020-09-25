Spartans handles Bobcats with win in Rupert

RUPERT — Road graders, big uglies; the trenches, the line of scrimmage. However you prefer to label them and the part of the field where they do their thing, offensive linemen do the dirty work and rarely get praise or recognition.
Minico is doing its best to change that stigma.
The Spartans’ front line ground down a resilient Burley defense, engineering a lengthy, grueling drive for a late score, and Minico knocked off the Bobcats 25-15 for homecoming Friday night in Rupert.
“That was tough, hard-nosed football, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” said Minico head coach Keelan McCaffrey. “We gave them everything we had and they gave us everything they had. It was a great battle.”
The Spartans have dominated the rivalry recently, but Burley came ready to play, and early on a defensive, grinding contest broke out. After trading series through most of the first quarter, Minico finally got on the board when Karter Zampedri rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown.
The physicality of the contest ramped up as halftime drew near, and since it is a rivalry, emotions ran high. The game was filled with penalties that doomed promising drives time after time.
Minico struck again in the second quarter when junior Klayton Wilson raced around the left edge, broke a tackle, and found pay dirt from 15 yards out for the first of two touchdowns on the night.
Minico led 12-0, but Burley soon landed a punch of its own.
With 18 seconds to go in the half the Bobcats capped off a drive when Treven Fenstermaker hit Breyden Fairchild on an out route, which Fairchild finished for an 11-yard touchdown.
Just like that Burley cut into the lead, which held at 12-7 entering the half.
It was partway through the third quarter that Minico’s offensive line really took control. The big guys up front seemed to get stronger as the game went on.
Senior quarterback Brevin Trenkle notched a score when he smashed his way up the middle and into the end zone from one yard away to give Minico an 18-7 advantage.
As the Spartans appeared to be closing things out in the fourth, the Bobcats had one more trick up their sleeve. Fenstermaker went deep down the right sideline and found a wide-open McCray Mort running past his defender. The speedy Mort then finished a 90-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
After converting the 2-point attempt Minico’s lead was down to 18-15 with 7:58 to play.
The Spartan offense took the field and flexed its muscles. Minico burnt three minutes off the clock, plowed its way methodically down the field, and finished with another 15-yard Wilson touchdown run.
“Credit to our line,” McCaffrey said. “Our message at half was to impose our will and run the football. That was a huge drive in the fourth quarter.”
“I couldn’t have done it without them,” Wilson said of the offensive line. “They do all the work and I get to run the ball. We came together this week and got our swag back.”
Burley attempted another late scoring drive but was foiled by a Nick Sorenson interception of Fenstermaker.
“That’s a hats off to those guys,” McCaffrey said. “They prepared for us and it was a tough football game.
“When it’s Minico vs. Burley, it’s on. That was a great game with a great atmosphere.”
Burley (2-3, 1-2 Great Basin Conference) travels to Pocatello for an Oct. 2 game against the Indians.
Minico (2-2, 2-0) heads to Canyon Ridge on Oct. 2 for its first road game of the season.
“We need to have confidence, swag, juice going into next week,” Wilson said. “We need to keep it up.”
“This was a big win,” Trenkle said. “But we expect to win and we’re not satisfied. Now it’s time to move on to the next one.”
