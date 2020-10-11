South-central Idaho prep sports schedule

Monday, Oct 12
Boys Soccer
3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
Game 5 – No. 4 Kimberly at No. 1 Gooding, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6 – No. 2 Sun Valley Community School at No. 6 Buhl, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
Game 5 – No. 4 Buhl at No. 1 Kimberly, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6 – No. 2 Sun Valley Community School at No. 3 Wendell, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Dietrich at Sun Valley Community School, 6 p.m.
Camas County at Castleford, 7 p.m.
Carey at Hansen, 7 p.m.
