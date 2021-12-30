Sophomore success: Asha Thomson named girls swimmer of the year

TWIN FALLS — As a sophomore at Lighthouse Christian School, Asha Thomson is already a two-time state swimming champion.

In her freshman year, Thomson finished first in the 50-yard freestyle event. This year, she finished second in that event but claimed the title for the 4A Girls 100-yard freestyle, while swimming for a school that, in other sports, competes at the 1A DI level.

And she still has two more years to go.

“It hasn’t really clicked yet,” Thomson said in regards to being a young champion. “It’s a lot of pressure. I have to keep working hard because I’ve set the bar really high for where I’m at.”

Thomson has been swimming her whole life. At an early age, she discovered her passion for the sport. The rush of the cold water, mixed with the adrenaline of competition, has always been alluring to her.

“I joined the Sagebrush team when I was 5 and just found a love for swimming,” she said.

With a little time and a lot of practice, Thomson soon began to excel. By the time her freshman season began, she was already making a splash on the team.

“She came in as one of the more experienced leaders on this team,” coach Sandy Pittock said. “She’s leaving a legacy as to what that standard is going to be and I think a lot of kids are looking up to her.”

Pittock has known Thomson for seven years now. The first thing that stood out when she met her was Thomson’s skill in the pool.

“Ash has always had a natural ability to move through the water,” Pittock said. “When you watch her, it’s effortless.”

But raw talent isn’t the only component that creates success.

Thomson has spent hours in the pool, constantly practicing to perfect her technique. She has sacrificed more than just her schedule for the sport she loves.

And that amount of time in the water takes a toll on the body — a price swimmers pay that is unique to their sport.

“Your hair is always dead,” she said, “and your skin dries out from the chlorine.”

Those are just a couple of side effects from the water. Swimmers also have to deal with the typical obstacles all athletes endure such as injuries, muscle fatigue, grade eligibility, scheduling conflicts and illness.

For a sport that’s still relatively new to the Idaho High School Activities Association, it’s a lot to ask.

“I don’t think these kids get the credit they deserve for the athletes that they are,” Pittock said.

Thomson agrees that most people don’t understand how hard the sport can be. Just because a person is able to swim does not mean they have the technique or agility to be competitive.

It is a race after all, not a leisurely dip in the pool.

Fortunately, Pittock is starting to see swimmers gain the recognition they’ve worked so hard to achieve.

“These guys are slowly bringing the sport to light,” she said. “As we start building this, athletic directors and athletes are coming around and respecting what these guys do every day in the pool.”

Looking ahead, Thomson is already making goals for her next two seasons. This year she wanted to reach 55 seconds on her 100 freestyle and 26 seconds in her 50 freestyle, both of which she accomplished.

Now she has her eyes set on a larger prize.

“I want to swim at college and get a scholarship for this,” she said.

Ultimately, she wants to take swimming as far as she can go. The longer she can continue to compete, the more she’ll be able to enjoy the sport she loves.

Thomson also wants to break the 50-yard freestyle state record in her senior year. The current record, set by Kaitlyn Shelley in 2019, is a time of 24.36. That’s more than a full second drop from Thomson’s personal best.

With two years left to work on her technique, a state record is a goal that is definitely achievable.

“I just have to make sure I have the same heart for swimming and I keep working,” she said.

It’s a philosophy Pittock agrees with. Of course, she wants to see her athletes succeed, but above all she wants them to enjoy their time in the water.

“As long as they can do that,” Pottock said, “I think we’ll always be successful.”

