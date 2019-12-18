TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior McKenna Todd is no stranger to putting in hard work, and as a result, she accomplished her dream of signing to play college softball.
Todd signed her letter of intent to play for Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon, on Wednesday.
During the ceremony at Twin Falls High School, Bruins head coach Tonia Burk told the gathering of Todd's friends and family about the athlete's tireless work ethic.
"It's been awesome to watch her grow," Burk said. "She's definitely spent a lot of time in the off-season."
But just how much time does Todd spend? Between her club season and her high school season, she is active from January through August. Once the high school seasons finished in the spring, she kept on playing for the rest of the summer.
"Most of my summers are spent on a softball field," Todd said.
Then, once the school year begins, she plays with Twin Falls' soccer team. The Bruins went undefeated in the regular season and won the Great Basin Conference championship for the fifth year in a row this fall.
"I think it helps me prepare and stay in shape for softball in the spring, so it's helped a lot," Todd said.
Todd has been a key player for the Twin Falls softball program throughout her career. She earned a second-team all-conference selection in the Great Basin after last season at second base.
The Bruins have a lot of their key players back from last year and are hoping to make a long postseason run.
Burk said that in addition to Todd's hard-working habits, her speed has benefited her tremendously.
"You can't coach speed," Burk said. "That's the thing coaches talk to me about with her — she's so fast."
Todd's abilities gained notice by college programs, and she felt right when she visited Treasure Valley Community College. It was also close to home, so she does not have to be too far from her family and friends.
"I loved the team when I went on my visit," she said. "I loved the coaches. They were so supportive."
The senior said it meant a lot for so many people to show up to her signing Wednesday and to see all of the support she had.
"It means so much to me," Todd said. "I was actually nervous going in, but when I saw everyone here that I love, it just kind of made it better and made it easier."
