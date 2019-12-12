TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Kaitlynn Ayers signed to play softball at Carroll College in Helena, Montana, on Thursday. But the signing was far from the only accomplishment she has garnered in her career so far.
Ayers has started every year since her freshman season for the Bruins with plenty of success, including a first-team, all-conference selection in the Great Basin after last year.
She started playing softball when she was 11 years old, and she said her goal ever since she began was to play the sport in college. Now she will have that opportunity.
"It's been a long journey, and it's good to see how far I've come and what I have to look forward to," Ayers said.
As accomplished as she is on the field, Ayers does just as well off it. She has a 4.0 grade point average and wants to study engineering in college.
"School always comes first, because school is what's going to take you the farthest," she said.
The senior is also on the Student Advisory Council for the Idaho High School Activities Association. The council has students work as liaisons between the IHSAA and schools and administrators to promote sportsmanship and integrity. Students have to apply to be on the council and must demonstrate a record of leadership in their schools.
Ayers said she has enjoyed her time on the council so far as one of the 14 student representatives from across Idaho.
Speaking to the crowd of family and friends gathered at Wednesday's signing, Twin Falls softball coach Tonia Burk discussed Ayers' notable work ethic over the past few years.
"She's challenged herself. She never goes the easy route," Burk said. "I think that's what's going to make her successful at the next level, because it's what's made her successful here at Twin Falls."
The Bruins' softball team has plenty of returning talent this season. Besides Ayers, two first-team, all-conference players are coming back, both of whom are juniors (Brinley Iverson and Hannah Holcomb). They also return McKenna Todd and Clair Hodge, athletes who earned second and third-team, all-conference honors, respectively.
"I want us to come together as a team, come out as district champions, and place well at state," Burk said.
