Local roundup: Minico softball beats Burley twice

Monday

Softball

Minico 10, Burley 3: Amber Wickel put together a stellar all-around game for Minico, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a pair of doubles while striking out 16 in a complete game in the circle.

Kiana Gonzales went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, and Lexi Hutchison, Jessica Hendrickson, Blyth Anderson and Makinnlie Wickel each had two hits for the Spartans.

Kacy Garner went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Burley, and Talea Choffin pitched a complete game.

Minico 12, Burley 5: Burley grabbled an early 5-1 lead, but Minico chipped away throughout the game and exploded for six runs in the seventh inning. Kiana Gonzales and Makinnlie Wickel each had two hits, and Wickel finished with three RBIs for Minico. Amber Wickel pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief and allowed no runs on just one hit.

Talea Choffin went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Burley.