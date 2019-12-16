GOODING — Gooding High School's Mallory Brown wasn't sure whether she was going to play college softball, but once she found the right opportunity, she knew it was her best option.
Brown signed her letter of intent to play collegiately at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, Monday morning.
"It means a lot," Brown said. "I never thought I'd actually be able to do this. I worked a lot harder than I expected to, and to be able to finally get offers opened my eyes to see that I could get this opportunity."
The senior had recruiting interest from a few other schools, including the College of Idaho in Caldwell, but there were a few factors that made Lower Columbia the best option.
She said the Red Devils presented the best opportunity to get on the field right away since it is only a two-year school. And when she went on a visit there, everything felt right, including how the current players welcomed her.
"The environment just felt good," Brown said. "They were all so nice and welcoming."
She plans to study nursing as her academic pursuit.
Brown — who pitches and plays infield for the Senators — said she is planning on doing more of the same once she starts playing at the next level. She believes this aspect will allow her more playing time.
"You can't just rely on one position," she said.
But before she heads off to Longview, the senior said there is some unfinished business to take care of on the high school field. The Senators won their district last season and made a state tournament run, but they fell 6-2 to Filer in the state championship game.
"I'm really hoping that we get another district championship and hopefully win state this year," Brown said. "We should have won last year."
She also wants to improve her pitching before she goes to college so she can play as effectively as possible.
Brown, who is currently also on Gooding's basketball team, said college sports will be a new experience, but she's looking forward to the challenge.
"It will be different since I'll be playing with girls from all over. It will kind of be the same, but also different with traveling around and everything," she said. "I'll miss high school sports."
