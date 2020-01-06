{{featured_button_text}}
Softball - Canyon Ridge vs. Twin Falls

Canyon Ridge's Kylee Gerstl runs to first base during a game against Twin Falls April 27, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School senior Kylee Gerstl was sure she was going to play college softball somewhere far away.

"For the longest time, I really wanted to go out of state and to experience being on my own, being away from my family," Gerstl said.

But when she put pen to paper Monday afternoon, she was not committing to play for an out-of-state team. In fact, all she'll need to do next season to join her squad is cross Washington Street from Canyon Ridge onto the campus of the College of Southern Idaho.

When CSI head coach Nick Baumert started recruiting her, Gerstl said that staying close to home suddenly seemed like the perfect fit.

"I was like, this is great," Gerstl said. "The softball program is great, I get to stay local and stay near my family. And I can go home and do laundry or something. It just feels nice to have all of my family and friends come watch me."

She will join a consistently strong program when she plays for the Golden Eagles — one that always has its share of Idaho players. This year's roster includes sophomore and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert. 

Gerstl, whose main position is catcher, has thrived in the role since she embraced it. She earned first-team, all-conference honors in the Great Basin last season as a junior — meaning the conference's coaches voted her the top player in that position.

Softball - Canyon Ridge vs. Twin Falls

Canyon Ridge's Kylee Gerstl tags out Twin Falls' Joeylyn Carr at home plate April 27, 2018 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

"We saw a kid that can come in and be a great student, a great defensive catcher, somebody that can help make us what CSI softball is," Nick Baumert told the crowd at Monday's signing ceremony. "We believe we outwork every program in the country, and if you look at Kylee Gerstl, she is that kid that is going to come in and outwork 99% of the athletes in the country."

The young athlete used the same word — relieved — for both the feeling of finding a college that was the right fit, as well as for signing her letter of intent.

"It just feels nice that all my hard work has finally paid off and I can continue my education, but also play softball at the same time," she said. "I feel relieved that now I don't have to worry about it anymore and I know where I'm going, that it's all going to work out."

