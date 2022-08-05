 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soccer officials needed for District 4

Girls Soccer - Wood River Vs. Canyon Ridge

From right, John Jacobson converses with Santiago Alvardo and Daniel Pamparau during halftime Sept. 29 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

District 4 is short on soccer referees.

Last year, a lack of officials caused numerous games to be rescheduled. The same thing could happen again this season.

Soccer Commissioner John Jacobson is looking for people interested in being an official. Pay ranges from $40 to $90 a game.

Typically, referees will work two games in an evening.

Weekday games begin at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday games start at 11 a.m.

Those interested must register through the Idaho High School Activities Association website at https://idhsaa.org/new-officials.

For more information, contact Jacobson at 208-731-3178 or by email at jljacobson1@gmail.com.

