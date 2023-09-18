KIMBERLY — When the Bulldogs’ Ellie Stastny storms the soccer field, she has one objective in mind.

Putting the ball in the back of the net, Stastny told the Times-News after netting three goals during a 10-0 victory over Wendell last week.

“It’s in the back of all our minds, knowing that if we shoot, it needs to be in the back of the net,” she said.

So far, so good. As the girls soccer season rolls over the halfway mark, Kimberly (9-1 overall, 8-0 High Desert Conference) has outscored its opponents 57-6 to solidify its place as a 3A championship contender.

With three weeks left of the regular schedule, Stastny has developed into a scoring powerhouse for the Bulldogs, leading the team with 12 goals and six assists. Three of those goals came during a 7-1 victory over defending 3A state champion Sun Valley Community School at the beginning of September.

Stastny, who plays a midfielder position, brings a new determination and refined focus after an unsatisfying finish to last season.

“As a player, I know myself, I want it really bad. And last year, unfortunately, we fell just a little bit short of reaching state,” Stastny said. “And I think everyone on the team can agree, this is the year. We know we can make it that far. We just have to come out with intensity, knowing that we’re a good strong team and play confident.”

Last season, Kimberly finished 13-8-1, but fell in a tough match with Buhl in overtime, losing 3-2 (penalty kicks) during the High Desert district tournament, missing out on a trip to the state tournament.

But the Bulldogs aren’t letting last season’s finish weigh on them.

“It was a disappointment last year, not making it into the state tournament,” Kimberly head coach Suzy Harper told the Times-News. “But that’s not going to happen this year. I think you always learn, and we learned. We’re going to move forward and put that in our past.

“I think we had to learn how to play as a team, and it just took some time, took some practice. We have a lot of strength on the team, and we just had to learn how to put it all together.”

And Stastny, along with the rest of the team, have been putting in the work.

“I've become a lot better with seeing the drops,” Stastny said. “And, seeing the passes that we can give so someone else has a clear shot.”

And she also brings a positive attitude to the season.

“It’s my last season, I'm going out and just having fun with it,” she said with a smile. “Because I love to play soccer, it’s a great passion of mine and I want to go out with a fun season.”

Kimberly is ranked third in MaxPreps 3A Idaho girls soccer and second in the IdahoSports.com Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have three conference matches this week, at home against Gooding (Tuesday) and Sun Valley Community College (Friday) and on the road against Buhl (Thursday).

