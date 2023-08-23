TWIN FALLS — New coach, younger team, same goal. The Canyon Ridge girls soccer team is ready to defend its Great Basin Conference championship.

Cesar Duran enters his first season as the Riverhawks head coach, after spending nine seasons coaching junior varsity.

"There has been a lot of success in our girls (varsity), and we just want to continue that," Duran told the Times-News.

Canyon Ridge experienced a successful 2022 campaign, finishing 12-4-2, and captured six wins and two ties leading up to the district championship game. The Riverhawks went on to beat their crosstown rivals, Twin Falls, in a 2-0 match to earn the title and a second straight trip to the state tournament.

This season offers a new hurdle: The Riverhawks are a younger squad, with only four returning varsity players.

What challenge does that present?

"Improving team ethics, because a lot of us haven't play together before, that's the greatest challenge this season," senior center/defense Cassie Conrad told the Times-News.

They also graduated three 2022 all-conference honorees in Shelby Geiger, who signed with Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington, as well as Aspen Harmer and Archana Tamang.

But, keep an eye on returning players, Jayva Hicks, Conrad, Charlotte Chesley and Ava Stokes, and up-and-coming player, Liliana Hunter.

Hicks earned all-conference honors last season.

"I think we have some really strong upcoming freshman and returning seniors and with our new coach, I think we have a really good chance," Conrad said. "We are pushing each other as teammates, and we have a lot more that is expected of us."

Chesley, a senior forward/center midfielder, agreed with her teammate.

"The new coach is pushing us to step it up, and I think we are," Chesley told the Times-News. "Slowly but surely."

How is the new coach pushing the team?

"Going for more commit, going for more discipline," Duran said. "They have everything right and have been doing a lot of good things."

Two games into the season, and Canyon Ridge is already showing improvement.

Following an opening loss to Thunder Ridge, the Riverhawks rebounded Monday night at home to earn the season's first conference win, 5-1 over Burley.

Despite the victory, the Riverhawks hold themselves to higher standards.

"I think we wanted more. I don't think that was the outcome we wanted to play," Chesley said. "Just because they scored on us."

If history is a telltale sign, Canyon Ridge opened last season's schedule with the same two games and the same results, then went on a six-game winning streak.

But the Riverhawks aren't looking that far ahead.

"We want to build up from this (Burley game) and increase our level of competition," Conrad said.

Canyon Ridge schedule Home games in bold Wednesday — @ Jerome, (n) Saturday — vs Columbia, noon Aug. 28 — vs Mountain Home, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — @Twin Falls, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — @ Preston, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 — vs Wood River, 10 a.m. Sept. 11 — @ Minico, 4 p.m. Sept. 13 — @ Burley, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16 — @Highland (Poc), 10 a.m. Sept. 18 — vs Jerome @Canyon Ridge, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — @ Mountain Home, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23 — vs Twin Falls 10 a.m. — @Wood River Wednesday, September 27, 2023 06:00 PM vs Minico @Canyon Ridge Monday, October 2, 2023 04:00 PM

