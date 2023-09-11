BOYS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge 9, Minico 1

The Riverhawks soared to six wins in the Great Basin Conference as seven players scored in Monday's home win against the Spartans.

Blake Schultz and Emanuel Baltazar led the Hawks with two goals apiece. TJ Brewer, Braiden DeLaCruz, Riley Scott, Yves Mugisha, Cesar Tapia also found the back of the net for Canyon Ridge.

Elias Alexander finished with four assists for the Riverhawks.

"Minico was overwhelmed in the first half but settled in the second," Spartans head coach Will Figueroa said via text message. "Gotta play with the same intensity from start to finish."

Valentin Martinez accounted for the Spartans’ goal.

The Riverhawks (7-1-0 overall, 6-0-0 conference) host Burley on Wednesday.

Burley 0, Twin Falls 0

The Bruins and Bobcats battled to scoreless draw on the pitch in Twin Falls.

"Great quality on both sides of the ball today," Burley head coach Lindsay Payne said via text message. "We had effective movement on the flank and great delivery into the final third."

Burley's goalkeeper Neftali Arellano finished with two saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 7, Burley 0

The Lady Bruins made it five straight wins and remained undefeated in the Great Basin Conference by beating Burley on Monday night.

"They (Bruins) worked hard," Burley head coach Jorge Carrillo said via text message. "They played extremely good soccer."

Twin Falls stats were not reported.

The Bruins (6-2-0 overall, 6-0-0 conference) travel to Mountain Home on Wednesday.

Canyon Ridge 8, Minico 0

Jayva Hicks continued her offensive barrage with two more goals, powering the Riverhawks against the Spartans.

VOLLEYBALL

Twin Falls 3, Minico 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-14)