TWIN FALLS — Seeing double?

The Canyon Ridge boys soccer team has positioned itself at the top of the Great Basin, remaining undefeated in conference play and only suffering one loss in non-conference play.

And their current standing, interestingly, resembles a season ago, the same wins and losses with the same opponents. Or, maybe it’s just the same confidence.

“We always come in confident because one of the things we talk about is nobody will outwork us,” Canyon Ridge head coach Carey Farnsworth told the Times-News. “We put a lot of hard work in.”

And that work has been building for the Riverhawks. The current roster carries a handful of players who earned varsity experience over the last three seasons, and in all three of those campaigns, Canyon Ridge has made it to the state tournament.

Carter Richins, a team captain, is one of those returning varsity players, and he carries a commanding presence for the Riverhawks. Richins was named 2022 Great Basin Defensive Player of the Year.

But, above all, Richins doesn’t play for himself, focusing on executing the responsibilities of team captain to the fullest extent.

“It’s more or less me directing my team and making sure they’re all playing to their full potential,” Richins told the Times-News. “It’s us playing as a team because we’re a family, like a brotherhood. It is for me as a captain just making sure we’re a family playing together.”

And he is confident in how the team has grown compared with last season.

“We seem to possess the ball more. We move the ball a lot more than we did last year,” Richins said. “We find open opportunities and we have control of the game. We have the most possession.”

What has helped the team with controlling the ball?

Communication.

It’s not just the seniors communicating or stepping up to aid the team. Richins sees improvement across the board.

“My two outside backs, I’d say the right side being Elias (Alexander) and the left side being Adon (Ruiz),” he said. “They seem to really help our team. They move the ball up and down, they get crosses in, and they score a few times. I think they’re doing really well.”

“And then we have a striker Blake Schultz up top, as well.”

Canyon Ridge (5-1 overall, 4-0 Great Basin) has all the weapons to battle and reign amongst the top of the GBC — though the season is still early.

Next, the Riverhawks will battle against Wood River on Sept. 9, as both teams put their undefeated conference records on the line.

The pair have a strong history from last season, splitting regular-season matches before the Wolverines beat out the Riverhawks in the district championship matchup.

But the Riverhawks aren’t too concerned about the past; it’s a new season. They are just ready for what the conference brings.

“Yeah, super excited,” Farnsworth said. “We’ve got a lot of really good teams in our conference.”

