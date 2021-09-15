 Skip to main content
Soccer suspension ends for Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME — For fans wondering why Twin Falls boys soccer won their match Monday against Mountain Home by forfeit, it was because Mountain Home wasn’t eligible to play.

On Sept. 1, when Mountain Home traveled to Wood River to compete against the Wolverines, a fight broke out on the field.

Wood River head coach Luis Monjaras wasn’t actually present at the game, as he was attending his daughter’s graduation in California, but the events that occurred did result in suspensions on each team.

“From what I’ve heard, there was retaliation from both teams,” Monjaras said. “One team started the altercation and things escalated from there.”

Mountain Home received a 4-3 Ejection, forcing the forfeit of the match and the next match they played.

As IHSAA Assistant Director Julie Hammons explained, a 4-3 Ejection refers to the Idaho High School Activities Association rules on conduct and discipline.

“Any time a fan, player or coach is ejected for an unsportsmanlike incident, they have to serve the suspension outlined in our rules,” she said.

The rules state that players or teams ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct are ineligible to participate at their next scheduled event. Stricter rules apply for parents, staff and spectators.

However, schools may implement their own regulations if they so choose.

“Schools will take a look at the incident and if additional penalties are warranted, they are absolutely allowed to do that,” Hammons said.

Given the circumstances, both schools elected to expand the suspensions for the teams.

Wood River only received 4-3 Ejections for the Assistant Coach and a player but decided to suspend the entire team for the following match against Minico.

Mountain Home was suspended for their next match against Burley, but opted to forfeit the following two matches after that. Because they forfeited, the matches against Jerome and Twin Falls count as losses, bringing their season record to 0-6.

“It’s the school’s decision,” Mountain Home Athletic Director John Clark said. “We’ve dealt with what we’ve dealt with and we’re moving forward.”

It’s a sentiment Monjaras agrees with.

“On our part there’s no hard feelings,” he said. “Obviously things went farther than they should have but we’re ready to move forward.”

The Mountain Home boys soccer team will make their return to the field today when they travel to Minico to face the Spartans at 4:30 p.m.

Wood River plays Burley today at 6 p.m., at home. Excluding their forfeited loss to Minico, the Wolverines are currently on a three-game winning streak. Their conference record is 4-1 for the season.

