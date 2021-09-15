Soccer suspension ends for Mountain Home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, schools may implement their own regulations if they so choose.

“Schools will take a look at the incident and if additional penalties are warranted, they are absolutely allowed to do that,” Hammons said.

Given the circumstances, both schools elected to expand the suspensions for the teams.

Wood River only received 4-3 Ejections for the Assistant Coach and a player but decided to suspend the entire team for the following match against Minico.

Mountain Home was suspended for their next match against Burley, but opted to forfeit the following two matches after that. Because they forfeited, the matches against Jerome and Twin Falls count as losses, bringing their season record to 0-6.

“It’s the school’s decision,” Mountain Home Athletic Director John Clark said. “We’ve dealt with what we’ve dealt with and we’re moving forward.”

It’s a sentiment Monjaras agrees with.

“On our part there’s no hard feelings,” he said. “Obviously things went farther than they should have but we’re ready to move forward.”