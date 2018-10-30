The Shoshone and Carey high school volleyball teams were rewarded for their conference title-winning seasons.
Shoshone senior Cierra Hennings was named the player of the year, and Melissa Martin earned coach of the year honors in the Snake River Conference. Hennings and Martin led the Indians to a fourth-place finish at the 1A Division I state tournament this past weekend.
In the Sawtooth Conference, Carey senior Shantell Chavez received the player of the year award, and her coach Kathy Whitworth was named the conference's coach of the year.
Hansen senior Yolanda Alaniz was named the SC's defensive player of the year, and Hagerman senior Elly Yore received offensive player of the year honors.
The all-SRC and all-SC teams, determined by the conferences' coaches, are below.
All-Snake River Conference selections
Player of the Year: Cierra Hennings, sr., Shoshone
Coach of the Year: Melissa Martin, Shoshone
First Team
Liz Hardy, sr., Oakley
Kamri Ottley, jr., Raft River
Patti Fitzgerald, sr., Shoshone
Broganne Mangum, sr., Valley
Bailey Stephens, so., Valley
Mandi Elorrieta, so., Valley
Second Team
Melissa Hardy, so., Oakley
Khali Wells, so., Oakley
Olivia Campbell, jr., Raft River
Katrina Marsh, jr., Shoshone
Adara Prior, sr., Shoshone
Jovawn Welborn, sr., Shoshone
Honorable Mention
TaJah Galloska, jr., Glenns Ferry
Kendall Adams, sr., Raft River
Laci Whitaker, sr., Raft River
Rionna Kerner, sr., Shoshone
Railey Hodges, so., Valley
Hogan Burns, so., Valley
All-Sawtooth Conference selections
Player of the Year: Shantell Chavez, Carey
Coach of the Year: Kathy Whitworth, Carey
Defensive Player of the Year: Yolanda Alaniz, Hansen
Offensive Player of the Year: Elly Yore, Hagerman
First Team
Gracie Cover, Lighthouse Christian
Matigan Bingham, Dietrich
Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Kylie Wood, Carey
Sydney Schoth, Castleford
Lisa Ambriz, Murtaugh
Neilani McDaniel, Hansen
Second Team
Alana Floyd, Hagerman
Jordan Morton, Lighthouse Christian
Athana Versis, Carey
Madison Christiansen, Dietrich
Lola Street, Sun Valley Community School
Jenna Benites, Murtaugh
Brianna Astle, Dietrich
Honorable Mention
Kodi Green, Carey
Shyla Brown, Hansen
Valeria Cardona, Castleford
Megan Tews, Camas County
Aubrey Mahannah, Castleford
Felicity Black, Carey
Sarah Reineke, Lighthouse Christian
