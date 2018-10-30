Try 1 month for 99¢

The Shoshone and Carey high school volleyball teams were rewarded for their conference title-winning seasons.

Shoshone senior Cierra Hennings was named the player of the year, and Melissa Martin earned coach of the year honors in the Snake River Conference. Hennings and Martin led the Indians to a fourth-place finish at the 1A Division I state tournament this past weekend.

In the Sawtooth Conference, Carey senior Shantell Chavez received the player of the year award, and her coach Kathy Whitworth was named the conference's coach of the year.

Hansen senior Yolanda Alaniz was named the SC's defensive player of the year, and Hagerman senior Elly Yore received offensive player of the year honors.

The all-SRC and all-SC teams, determined by the conferences' coaches, are below.

All-Snake River Conference selections

Player of the Year: Cierra Hennings, sr., Shoshone

Coach of the Year: Melissa Martin, Shoshone

First Team

Liz Hardy, sr., Oakley

Kamri Ottley, jr., Raft River

Patti Fitzgerald, sr., Shoshone

Broganne Mangum, sr., Valley

Bailey Stephens, so., Valley

Mandi Elorrieta, so., Valley

Second Team

Melissa Hardy, so., Oakley

Khali Wells, so., Oakley

Olivia Campbell, jr., Raft River

Katrina Marsh, jr., Shoshone

Adara Prior, sr., Shoshone

Jovawn Welborn, sr., Shoshone

Honorable Mention

TaJah Galloska, jr., Glenns Ferry

Kendall Adams, sr., Raft River

Laci Whitaker, sr., Raft River

Rionna Kerner, sr., Shoshone

Railey Hodges, so., Valley

Hogan Burns, so., Valley

All-Sawtooth Conference selections

Player of the Year: Shantell Chavez, Carey

Coach of the Year: Kathy Whitworth, Carey

Defensive Player of the Year: Yolanda Alaniz, Hansen

Offensive Player of the Year: Elly Yore, Hagerman

First Team

Gracie Cover, Lighthouse Christian

Matigan Bingham, Dietrich

Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Kylie Wood, Carey

Sydney Schoth, Castleford

Lisa Ambriz, Murtaugh

Neilani McDaniel, Hansen

Second Team

Alana Floyd, Hagerman

Jordan Morton, Lighthouse Christian

Athana Versis, Carey

Madison Christiansen, Dietrich

Lola Street, Sun Valley Community School

Jenna Benites, Murtaugh

Brianna Astle, Dietrich

Honorable Mention

Kodi Green, Carey

Shyla Brown, Hansen

Valeria Cardona, Castleford

Megan Tews, Camas County

Aubrey Mahannah, Castleford

Felicity Black, Carey

Sarah Reineke, Lighthouse Christian

